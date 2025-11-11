Google AI Overviews Showing More Free Product Listings?

Nov 11, 2025
Google

Google Robot Shopping

There are reports that Google is showing more free product listings from Google Merchant Center in the Google AI Overview responses. I am told there are two variations of this AI Overview response: one where the favicon and price appear as an overlay, and another where the free listings look more like a map pack.

This was posted by Brodie Clark on X and SERP alerts, where Brodie wrote, "Google is now showing free listing results more prominently within AI overviews. There are two versions of this experiment, one where the favicon and price are showing as an overlay, and another where the free listings appear more like a map pack."

He shared these two screenshots - both of which I cannot replicate:

Google Free Listings Showing At Top Of Ai Overviews Like Images111

Google Free Listings Showing At Top Of Ai Overviews Like Images

Are you seeing more free product listings in the AI Overviews?

Forum discussion at X.

 

