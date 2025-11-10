Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2025

Nov 10, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Late last week, into this weekend, we saw signs of yet another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. Google is promoting its AI Opal tool to create optimized content in a scalable way - sounds like the something for the scaled content abuse policy. Microsoft Copilot launched its own search experience and said it has better links and citations for publishers. Google Ads AI Max is under performing other match types, says advertisers. Google offers SEO advice for using two different TLDs for your company. Google Ads fixed an invitation bug that was lingering for a week.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up - Movember Update
    Starting maybe late Thursday, into Friday, November 7th, I started to feel a Google Search ranking update and volatility brewing. Like I've been saying since the num=100 parameter change, it has been harder to validate those feelings, but based on the chatter I have been seeing in the SEO community and some of the third-party Google Search tracking tools, I think there was a Google update around November 7, 2025.
  • Google Opal Tool Creates Optimized Content In Scalable Way - Seriously?
    Last week, Google announced Opal, a Google Labs project, expanded to more regions. Well, it also explained how you can use this tool to create optimized content in a scalable way - consistently and quickly, without much human intervention. Yea, does this seem like something that might be against the Google Search guidelines?
  • Microsoft Coplilot Gets AI Search With Better Links & Citations
    Microsoft announced on Friday afternoon that Copilot now has its own dedicated search experience. Plus, because Microsoft knows how important publishers are to the ecosystem, it is making citations and links way more prominent and clickable.
  • Google: SEO Advice On Using Two Different TLDs For Your Company
    Google's John Mueller responded with SEO advice on how a company can use two different TLDs for its company. The company wants to use the .co.uk for normal search and web traffic but .digital as a TLD for some of its marketing campaigns.
  • Google Ads AI Max Underperforming Other Match Types
    There have been a number of threads on LinkedIn over the past week about how poorly Google Ads AI Max is performing compared to other match types. The conversions or conversion value is greatly below other match types, in early tests, despite Google saying it should deliver 14% more.
  • Week Long Google Ads Invitation Access Bug Fixed
    Google seems to have fixed a bug with inviting others to access your Google Ads account. This bug appeared about a week ago and it Google seemed to start to roll out a fix for this bug on Friday.
  • Mother & Daughter Work Session At Google
    Here is a mother and daughter, I think, at the Google office in Austin, Texas. They are sitting at a table at the office and working on their devices. I figured I'd share a happy photo.

