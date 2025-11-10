Week Long Google Ads Invitation Access Bug Fixed

Google Ads Invite

Google seems to have fixed a bug with inviting others to access your Google Ads account. This bug appeared about a week ago and it Google seemed to start to roll out a fix for this bug on late Friday.

It seems like the complaints specific to giving access to Google Ads accounts has died down and many are now reporting the issue is resolved.

So if you were trying to give someone access and were unsuccessful last week, you can now try again, and it should work.

Sophie Logan had the issue and noticed a number of complaints in the Google Ads Forums, she posted a screenshot of some of those complaints on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed):

Google Ads Invitation Access Bug Threads

I am no longer seeing complaints and in some of those Google Ads Forum Threads, I see a number of people saying the issue is now resolved.

Here is how to grant access:

  • Go to Access and security within the Admin menu Admin Gear Icon.
  • Select the plus button.
  • Enter the email address for your invitee and you can choose the access level. For setting up monthly invoicing or applying for a credit line, ensure the user has “Admin” access.
  • Select Send invitation.
  • After the user accepts your email invitation, you'll receive a notification in your account. If you need to revoke your invitation, click Revoke in the "Actions" column.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and Google Ads Forums.

 

