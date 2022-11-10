Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google quietly removed the note about the confirmed bug with search features from a couple of weeks ago. Google also added a note about a reporting glitch for Search Console's Discover report. Google Search Console's API is delayed a bit, a fix should be out soon. Google Ads had a bug with disapproving ads using the word "get." Google says sites with good category pages don't need to have Google index their internal search results pages. And Google said PageRank does flow from HTTP to HTTPS. Also, we have a special and rare contributed story from Glenn Gabe on Mastodon and tracking it with Google Analytics.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Removes Search Features Bug Confirmation & Replaces It With Google Discover Search Console Reporting Error
Google has done something unusual, it has removed one of the confirmed data anomalies notes about a search features bug, and added a new note confirming a bug with Google Discover logging resulting in a data drop in the Search Console Discover performance reports on October 23rd.
- Google Search Console API Delay Confirmed, To Be Fixed In Days
Google has confirmed a delay with the Google Search Console API being a bit more delayed than normal. Daniel Waisberg from Google said the "delay was caused by processing issues, and should be back to normal in the next few days."
- Mastodon Is Using Rel Noreferrer On Outbound Links Causing Visits To Appear As Direct Traffic In Google Analytics
Mastodon is surging with Twitter in chaos, but traffic from the social network will be hard to track. That's because Mastodon is using rel noferrer on outbound links causing visits to appear as Direct Traffic in Google Analytics.
- Bug: Google Ads Disapproves Ads For Using The Word "Get"
Yesterday, a number of advertisers were asking why there Google Ads were being disapproved. The disapproval was due to the ad using the word "get" in the ad text and extension. It turned out it was a bug, a weird bug, that Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, said is being investigated.
- Google: Sites With Good Category Pages Don't Need Internal Search Results Indexed
Generally, Google says you should never let Google index your internal search result pages. But John Mueller of Google said you shouldn't even be considering going against Google's advice here, if you have good category pages, you won't even need to test this out.
- Google Can Pass PageRank From HTTP To HTTPS URLs With Redirects
Yes, Google can pass PageRank and other link signals from an HTTP non-secure URL to HTTPS secure URL through redirects. John Mueller from Google said this is how Google does canonicalization and that there is "no special "security dust" involved."
- Google Champagne Glasses Are Still Arond
Five years ago we posted that Google has their own branded champagne glasses, well, they still do. Here are new photos of these champagne glasses with the Google logo on them. Google also had wine gla
Other Great Search Threads:
- Haven't seen this type of Shopping placement in Google Discover before. Takes you to a Google Search for "shop halloween costumes". Not labeled as Sponsored, and no standard Discover options menu avail., Greg Finn on Twitter
- Position Tracking Update this AM: https://t.co/L3xn9uiuFY dropped significantly. Might this relate to the unconfirmed Google Algorithm Update that Barry just talking about?, Jeannie Hill on Twitter
- We've never been a high profile site, somewhat by design. It's more like reference documentation, Dan Brickley on Twitter
- Businesses with physical locations can now apply conversion value rules specifically to store visits and sales — helping you more accurately bid towards your business goals. Learn how, Google Ads on Twitter
- If you're working in GSC and think a poltergeist is messing with you, it's not that. There is a bug right now when you select 11/6 as the end date and GSC shows you *11/5*. But when you choose 11/7 as the end date, you see bot, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- It sounds like cannibalisation wasn't a problem -- how did you determine that it was causing your pages to drop in ranking? (I'd be surprised if something as visible as that were to h, John Mueller on Twitter
- Regarding "it depends" I think that took on a bit of a life of its own, I do think we tried to always follow up with what it depends on. For many questions, there is no simple single answer, and it's important to know that too., John Mueller on Mastodon
