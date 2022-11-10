Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google quietly removed the note about the confirmed bug with search features from a couple of weeks ago. Google also added a note about a reporting glitch for Search Console's Discover report. Google Search Console's API is delayed a bit, a fix should be out soon. Google Ads had a bug with disapproving ads using the word "get." Google says sites with good category pages don't need to have Google index their internal search results pages. And Google said PageRank does flow from HTTP to HTTPS. Also, we have a special and rare contributed story from Glenn Gabe on Mastodon and tracking it with Google Analytics.

