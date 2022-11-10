Google Can Pass PageRank From HTTP To HTTPS URLs With Redirects

Yes, Google can pass PageRank and other link signals from an HTTP non-secure URL to HTTPS secure URL through redirects. John Mueller from Google said this is how Google does canonicalization and that there is "no special "security dust" involved."

He wrote "It's essentially canonicalization. There's no special "security dust" involved," when he was asked, "does google pass PageRank from unsecured HTTP pages to HTTPS if proper 301s exist?"

Here are those tweets:

It's essentially canonicalization. There's no special "security dust" involved :). — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) November 3, 2022

In fact, the old advice, which is still true today, is to redirect your HTTP to HTTPS URLs when you do those migrations. If you want to learn more about how Google handles redirects, click here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.