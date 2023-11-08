Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads launched its new AI generative tools for performance max campaigns. Google does not use the term parasite SEO internally. Google is testing a new local reviews format and user experience. Google Search Console has a new page experience report overview screen. Most users want both Bing Chat and DALL-E to be faster.

