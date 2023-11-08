Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads launched its new AI generative tools for performance max campaigns. Google does not use the term parasite SEO internally. Google is testing a new local reviews format and user experience. Google Search Console has a new page experience report overview screen. Most users want both Bing Chat and DALL-E to be faster.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Redesigns Page Experience Overview Screen
Google seems to have redesigned the page experience overview report within Google Search Console. The overview screen now looks more like a basic informational screen with a lot less data on it than the original version.
- Parasite SEO Is Not A Term Google Uses Internally
There has been a lot of talk about parasite SEO over the past several months in the SEO community. Heck, we even saw it mentioned in notes Danny Sullivan shared with the Google Search team. But just a heads up, Google does not use the term "Parasite SEO" internally at Google.
- Google Search Local Panel Tests New Reviews Layout
Google is testing a new reviews user experience from the local panel listing in the search results. Instead of popping up the reviews in a new window over the search results, Google is taking you to a reviews card summary.
- Google Ads AI Asset Generation For Performance Max Rolling Out
Google is now rolling out the generative AI asset generation features for performance max Google Ads campaigns in the US. This allows you to let Google's AI create headlines, descriptions, and images for your PMax campaigns.
- Microsoft Poll: Users Split On Wanting Faster Bing Chat & DALL-E 3.0
Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin posted a poll on X asking where Microsoft should prioritize its efforts in terms of speeding up different services. Do you want a faster Bing Chat or a faster DALL-E 3.0 experience. The results were about even, with Bing Chat just edging out DALL-E 3.0.
- Crochet Googlebot On Mini Couch
Here is a creation from Lizzi Sassman from Google that Martin Splitt from Google shared from his desk. You can see there is a crochet Googlebot sitting on a mini sofa seat holding a coffee.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Does optimizing the website for E.E.A.T improve the organic traffic?, Reddit
- I have passed it on; it is still being looked at., Google SearchLiaison on X
- If you're interested in what these new Google shopping features look like in action, here are some screenshots. I'm seeing them live now in Chrome. Includes a price insights "discount tag" in the address bar, a bell icon for trackin, Glenn Gabe on X
- Oh look, web stories back in the organic results. Haven’t seen that in a minute (mostly always in Discover), Lily Ray on X
- We always use the most powerful models from OpenAI, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- We're super excited to be in Mexico City for #SCLCDMX! Looking forward to meeting y'all, Google Search Central on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Why this advertiser doesn’t trust Amazon Ads
- Offline conversion tracking: 7 best practices and testing strategies
- Microsoft patent on website and site content reliability scores for Bing Search ranking
- Google Performance Max adds new AI features
- How to optimize your content for social: Facebook, Slack and X
- Google rolls out new shopping features to boost conversions
