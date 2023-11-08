Google Search Local Panel Tests New Reviews Layout

Google is testing a new reviews user experience from the local panel listing in the search results. Instead of popping up the reviews in a new window over the search results, Google is taking you to a reviews card summary.

I don't think the reviews card summary is new, but it shows up when you click on the "reviews" link in the local panel, I do believe is new.

This was spotted by Nicolai Helling who posted this video on Mastodon:

Here is a larger screenshot of that screen:

Here is what you would generally see after you click on the "reviews."

