Microsoft Poll: Users Split On Wanting Faster Bing Chat & DALL-E 3.0

Nov 8, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing Robot Running

Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin posted a poll on X asking where Microsoft should prioritize its efforts in terms of speeding up different services. Do you want a faster Bing Chat or a faster DALL-E 3.0 experience. The results were about even, with Bing Chat just edging out DALL-E 3.0.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote, "A quick poll to help in our capacity prioritization discussions. What would you prefer?" Then said "I want a faster Bing Chat" or "I want a faster DALL-E 3.0."

The poll had 2,173 votes and 51.8% voted for a faster Bing Chat, whereas 48.2% voted for a faster DALL-E 3.0.

Here is that poll:

I do wonder if Microsoft will simply go by these results, even though they are so close.

Forum discussion at X.

