Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has promised us more algorithm updates, including more core updates, spam update and other updates - while trying to space them out so they do not overlap. Google confirmed the desktop page experience update will have the intrusive interstitials penalty built into it. Google said embedding videos on your pages is a balance between fast pages and ensuring the videos are indexed by Google. Google again said one day machine generated content will not be against its guidelines. Google is testing a new local inventory design, ship to store feature and offline sales imports for Google Ads. Plus we posted part two of the video with Bryan Cush.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: We Will Have More Algorithm Updates, Core Updates, Spam Updates & Other Updates
Google's Danny Sullivan has confirmed that Google will be releasing more search algorithm updates. This includes more core updates, more spam update and other search related algorithm updates. He said this on Twitter adding "we have updates all the time."
- Google Confirms Intrusive Interstitials Ding Will Apply To Desktop Sites
With the Google page experience update coming to desktop sites in February 2022, that means that intrusive interstitials as a signal will also apply to desktop sites. John Mueller of Google confirmed this on Twitter saying "Yes, that's my understanding. Essentially all of the Page Experience factors would then apply to desktop too."
- Google On Embedding Videos On Your Pages: Speed Vs Video Ranking
Embedding videos on your pages can slow the page down and cause your core web vital scores not to perform well. But using lazy loading methods or other tricks to get the videos to score well with core web vitals can cause the videos to not be ranked in Google Video search. John Mueller of Google discussed these pros and cons and some solutions.
- Google Local Inventory Design, Ship To Store & Offline Sales Feed Ads
Google is doing some interesting things in local search, not just with renaming Google My Business but with new user interface features and Google Ads offline sale sales integrations.
- Google: Machine Written Content May Be Okay For Ranking Soon One Day
Google has talked about how machine written content is currently against Google's guidelines but some day might not be. We heard Google talk about this change in 2017, yes over four years ago, but still today, machine generated content is against Google's guidelines. But that may change soon, suggests John Mueller of Google.
- Vlog #145: Bryan Cush On Create Content Using Medical Databases & Local Search For Health
In part one, Bryan Cush, the co-founder of Tidal Health Group, and I spoke about how to use health data for content and search marketing and here we dig into using medical databases...
- Handstand At Google Office On First Day Back
Here is a photo of a Googler who returned to work for the first time since February 2020 who celebrated by doing a handstand at the main Google office in Mountain View, California.
