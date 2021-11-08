Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has promised us more algorithm updates, including more core updates, spam update and other updates - while trying to space them out so they do not overlap. Google confirmed the desktop page experience update will have the intrusive interstitials penalty built into it. Google said embedding videos on your pages is a balance between fast pages and ensuring the videos are indexed by Google. Google again said one day machine generated content will not be against its guidelines. Google is testing a new local inventory design, ship to store feature and offline sales imports for Google Ads. Plus we posted part two of the video with Bryan Cush.

Google Temps Fought Loss of Pandemic Bonus. And Won., New York Times

I'm an Art Director for Google Who Designs the Daily Doodle, Business Insider

