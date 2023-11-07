Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google had some material released by the DOJ that includes the three pillars of rankings, plus more. Google Business Profiles has a new activities section. Microsoft has a new patent for search, maybe Bing Search, on web site and content reliability scores. Microsoft said Bing Chat demand is not going down. Google Ads policy now disallows location assets for closed businesses.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's 3 Pillars Of Search Ranking Via DOJ Documents
The SEO community is buzzing about some recent U.S. Department of Justice documents released that hint at some ranking concepts at Google. One slide is named "The 3 Pillars of Ranking" and discuss body, anchors and user interactions.
- Microsoft: Bing Chat Demand Not Going Down
Some may feel like all the buzz around Microsoft and Bing Chat is somewhat dwindling but according to Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO, Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, that is not true. He said that demand is not dwindling and Bing Chat just keeps getting better and more efficient.
- Microsoft Bing Patent On Web Site/Content Reliability Scores
Microsoft has published a new patent application named Web Content Reliability Classification. It seems this patent describes how to figure out a reliability score for a website or portion of the content on a website for use in Bing Search.
- New Google Ads Policy Disallows Location Assets For Closed Locations
Google has sent out an email to some advertisers using location asserts within Google Ads with "new policy requirements." In short, it says that if your location is closed, not recognized, or does not match the business ads location, then Google Ads location assets are not allowed.
- Google Business Profiles New Activities Section
Google has added a new "activities" section to some business types within Google Business Profiles. It seems to be for some sort of hotel like businesses but not all hotels see this option yet, so maybe it is being tested.
- Google Pumpkin Carving
Here is a photo from one of the Google offices last week, around Halloween time, of a Googler showing off the pumpkin he carved. Pretty good job.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Lighthouse score doesn't matter, except to brag on Twitter or to your boss. CLS absolutely matters since it reflects bad user experience., Malte Ubl on X
- I passed this on to some folks internally, and it looks like things were already being resolved, so hopefully things will be back to normal in the near future (I don't, John Mueller on X
- IMO, SEOs should pay close attention when Google is aware of an issue and passing it on. Something shady that is “working now” doesn’t mean it will always work. Usually the opposite., Lily Ray on X
- Since many people are talking about how these core updates are favoring reddit and other forum-style sites, I thought I'd share how the @LocalSearchLink looks. Very glad I didn't listen to any of the "forums are dying" talk years ag, Joy Hawkins on X
- There is no calculation. Instead of trying to adapt your content to how Google might theoretically evaluate it, I would recommend adapting it to what users practically consider. The quality raters guidelines can help you with some of the things we've run , John Mueller on Mastodon
- When I think back at all the forum & guestbook spam in the early days, I wonder if there was ever an internet that wasn't dealing with spam. "rel=nofollow" (as new as it feels) is from 2005, where it was already deemed that linkspam (aka SEO) was everywhe, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Search Central Live Singapore 2023 application is closing soon! If you are around the area, come join us, mingle, and talk SEO on Nov 22. Sign up by tomorrow for a chance to secure your spot, Google Search Central on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How Danny Sullivan shares SEO issues with Google’s Search team
- SEO through the Google SGE lens: What’s changing?
- 12 SEO pitfalls to avoid during a website platform migration
- Amazon Ads for lead generation: What advertisers need to know
- Google Business Profile: The new suspension appeal process
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 4 Powerful Advertising Features in Google Analytics (GA4), Semrush
- How to Use SEO Analytics: A 4-Step Guide to Success, Semrush
Industry & Business
- 1 hospitalized after Google bus collides with vehicles in San Francisco, KTVU
- Google Competes for Search With Everyone, Expert Testifies in Antitrust Trial, Bloomberg
- Google set for second antitrust trial in two months as it faces Epic, CNBC
- OpenAI says ChatGPT has 100 million weekly users, The Verge
- Tech giants pour billions into cloud capacity in AI push, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google and Epic Games face off at trial over Play Store rules, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- The Ultimate Guide to Content Planning, Moz
- How To Write Video and Audio Scripts, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Auto is rolling out another new design for Google Maps, 9to5Google
- Google Map Bloat, Citations in Decline, GBP Support Issues Update, Near Media
- Google Maps for Android Auto is getting an updated look and feel, Android Police
- The wood carving village using Google to put their businesses on the map, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Music shuts down its Siri-only Voice Plan nearly two years later, TechCrunch
- Understanding 'Hey Siri' — how to use it, commands, and more, AppleInsider
SEO
- Drama in the SEO World Is Getting Spicy, Business Insider
- Google’s Helpful Content Update (HCU) and the danger of low-quality AI user-generated content, GSQI
- How Does Understanding Search Intent Impact Keyword Research?, BruceClay
- How to Conduct a Competitive Audit: Steps and Top Tools, semr
- Language Inclusivity in Multilingual SEO, Women in Tech SEO
- Niche Keyword Research: 5 Ways to Find Valuable Search Terms (And 7 Tools to Help), Semrush
- October 2023 Google Algorithm Update Impact, Semrush
- The Official Ahrefs Tutorial: How to Use Ahrefs to Improve SEO, Ahrefs
PPC
- Advertise on Microsoft premium properties, Microsoft Advertising
- Google Ads Streamlines Attribution Models: What to Know, WordStream
Search Features
- Microsoft has quietly added Excel integration into Bing Chat, Neowin
- OpenAI's massive ChatGPT updates leak ahead of developer conference, The Decoder
- SGE: a new way to search for information by Google, Bitvero UK Ltd
Other Search
- Google Bard: Uses, Limitations, and Tips for More Helpful Answers, Semrush
- Google's 'Bard' chatbot rips 'monopoly power' of search giant, says DOJ 'should prevail' in antitrust trial, NY Post
- Google's Bard breaks silence on Israel-Hamas war, ignores Oct. 7 massacre and hostage, YNet
- Google’s Relationship With Facts Is Getting Wobblier, The Atlantic
- Introducing GPTs, OpenAI
- New models and developer products announced at DevDay, OpenAI
- Everything announced at OpenAI’s first developer event, TechCrunch
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.