Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2023

Google had some material released by the DOJ that includes the three pillars of rankings, plus more. Google Business Profiles has a new activities section. Microsoft has a new patent for search, maybe Bing Search, on web site and content reliability scores. Microsoft said Bing Chat demand is not going down. Google Ads policy now disallows location assets for closed businesses.

Google's 3 Pillars Of Search Ranking Via DOJ Documents

The SEO community is buzzing about some recent U.S. Department of Justice documents released that hint at some ranking concepts at Google. One slide is named "The 3 Pillars of Ranking" and discuss body, anchors and user interactions.

Some may feel like all the buzz around Microsoft and Bing Chat is somewhat dwindling but according to Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO, Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, that is not true. He said that demand is not dwindling and Bing Chat just keeps getting better and more efficient.

Microsoft has published a new patent application named Web Content Reliability Classification. It seems this patent describes how to figure out a reliability score for a website or portion of the content on a website for use in Bing Search.

Google has sent out an email to some advertisers using location asserts within Google Ads with "new policy requirements." In short, it says that if your location is closed, not recognized, or does not match the business ads location, then Google Ads location assets are not allowed.

Google has added a new "activities" section to some business types within Google Business Profiles. It seems to be for some sort of hotel like businesses but not all hotels see this option yet, so maybe it is being tested.

Here is a photo from one of the Google offices last week, around Halloween time, of a Googler showing off the pumpkin he carved. Pretty good job.

