New Google Ads Policy Disallows Location Assets For Closed Locations

Google has sent out an email to some advertisers using location asserts within Google Ads with "new policy requirements." In short, it says that if your location is closed, not recognized, or does not match the business ads location, then Google Ads location assets are not allowed.

Google wrote, "Locations that are closed, not recognized by Google, or do not match the business running the ad (excluding affiliate locations), will not be allowed as Location assets." "Also, assets with products or services that do not match the specified location will not be allowed," Google added.

This will be updated on December 20, 2023 and will ramp up with enforcement over the following 8 weeks.

If Google finds that your location asset doesn't comply with these policies, the location asset will receive a "Disapproved" status. Disapproved location assets can't be used in your ad campaigns. If you disagree with the disapproval, you'll be able to appeal the decision by following the instructions in the Google Ads console.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted this on X and said, "So to be honest, I am guilty of this one! I have an account where one of my clients Google Business Profiles Was Closed, but is still appearing and is active in ads. We didn't remove it because we didn't want to negatively affect performance for that location, but I assume its a wider..."

Here is that email:

The email reads:

New policy requirements for location assets within Google Ads Dear Advertiser, Google will be updating the Location asset requirements policy and begin enforcing the policy update on December 20, 2023 with a gradual ramp-up over approximately 8 weeks. What's changing? This update defines the types of location assets that aren't allowed on Google Ads. All applicable policies will be enforced on your location assets. Locations that are closed, not recognized by Google, or do not match the business running the ad (excluding affiliate locations), will not be allowed as Location assets. Also, assets with products or services that do not match the specified location will not be allowed. Review the Location asset requirements policy on December 20, 2023 for more detailed information. How will this update be enforced? If we detect that your location asset doesn't comply with these policies, the location asset will receive a "Disapproved" status. Disapproved location assets can't be used in your ad campaigns. If you disagree with the disapproval, you'll be able to appeal the decision by following the instructions in the Google Ads Ul. Review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your location assets comply with the policy. Thank you for your cooperation. Sincerely, The Google Ads Team

Forum discussion at X.