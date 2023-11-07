Google Business Profiles New Activities Section

Google has added a new "activities" section to some business types within Google Business Profiles. It seems to be for some sort of hotel like businesses but not all hotels see this option yet, so maybe it is being tested.

Google lets you add multiple activity names, the price for the activity, the type of vistor the activity is for (i.e. adult, child), where to book that activity online and more.

This feature was spotted by Sohan Jain who shared some screenshots on X, here they are:

Here is what the activity button looks like:

Then when you click it you see this entry screen:

Here are some of the fields you can enter for an activity:

Forum discussion at X.