Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2025

Nov 4, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added a new user agent to the list, the Chrome Web Store user agent. Google Search Console's API has a long-standing bug when filtering by search appearance. Google Merchant Center has smart cropping, but you can opt out of it. Google is testing infinite endless scrolling for Google Discover. I posted the large Google Webmaster report for November.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • November 2025 Google Webmaster Report
    We had a few unconfirmed but big Google search ranking updates but we are still waiting on an official core update...
  • Google Merchant Center Smart Cropping - You Can Opt Out
    Did you know that Google Merchant Center will automatically crop your product images in Google Shopping if it thinks it will look better in Google Search? Did you know that you can also opt out of what they call "Smart Cropping"?
  • Ongoing Google Search Console API Bug Impacts Search Appearance Filter
    Google Search Console has a bug with its API when filtering on the searchAppearance dimension. This bug occurs when using the notEquals or notContains operators, it will only return rows with the excluded value, instead of excluding those rows.
  • Google Adds Chrome Web Store Google-CWS User Agent To Docs
    Google added a new user agent to the Googlebot's user-triggered fetchers documentation. The new user agent is for the Chrome Web Store named Google-CWS.
  • Google Discover Tests Infinite Endless Scroll
    Google is supposedly testing an endless, infinite scroll for Google Discover. When I scroll through Google Discover, it eventually just stops and doesn't keep going. But Gagan Ghotra said he is seeing it go on and on forever.
  • Google Indoor River Boat Desk
    Here is an interesting workspace at the Google office in Germany. It is like a river boat that has desks that Googlers can work in. It is indoors, but also in the water, boxed in with glass, a wood deck and the boat.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2025

Nov 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Discover Tests Infinite Endless Scroll

Nov 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Smart Cropping - You Can Opt Out

Nov 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

November 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Nov 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Ongoing Google Search Console API Bug Impacts Search Appearance Filter

Nov 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Adds Chrome Web Store Google-CWS User Agent To Docs

Nov 4, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Discover Tests Infinite Endless Scroll

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.