Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added a new user agent to the list, the Chrome Web Store user agent. Google Search Console's API has a long-standing bug when filtering by search appearance. Google Merchant Center has smart cropping, but you can opt out of it. Google is testing infinite endless scrolling for Google Discover. I posted the large Google Webmaster report for November.

