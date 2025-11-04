Google added a new user agent to the Googlebot's user-triggered fetchers documentation. The new user agent is for the Chrome Web Store named Google-CWS.

The Chrome Web Store fetcher requests URLs that developers provide in the metadata of their Chrome extensions and themes.

The user agent for the Chrome Web Store fetcher is "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Google-CWS)".

User-triggered fetchers are initiated by users to perform a fetching function within a Google product.

Here is a screenshot of it:

