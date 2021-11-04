Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2021

Nov 4, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It has been months since Google confirmed any search algorithm update but last night, Google confirmed it began rolling out the November spam update - we got more details below. Google Merchant Center now has more ways for you to calculate your shipping speeds. Google Search Console is sending out notices about Google Assistant being able to change your user's passwords on your website. Google has a new policy center for AdSense, AdMob and Ad Manager. Google said it has no objective metric for what makes something adult and is filtered out by SafeSearch.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2021 Spam Update Rolling Out
    Google announced last night that is has begun rolling out a new algorithm update targeting search spam. The new update is named the November spam update and should take about a week to rollout fully.
  • Google Search Has No Objective Metric For Adultness
    Google's John Mueller said that the search company does not have "objective metric for adultness." He said if you need to have some sort of direction on what Google Search would consider adult content that might be filtered by SafeSearch, use the content policies help document as a "rough classification" for that.
  • Google Merchant Center New Ways To Calculate Shipping Speeds
    Google has announced two new ways to allow calculate shipping speeds with Google Merchant Center. You can (1) specify your shipping carrier, shipping service, and ship-from location and (2) you can link to your partner to authorize them to share your historical order tracking signals with Google.
  • Google Search Console Notice: Google Assistant Changing Your Passwords On Chrome
    Google is emailing through Google Search Console about a new Google Assistant feature that will offer users the ability to automatically change their passwords to login to your website in Google Chrome. The Chrome feature, I think is several months old, but the notice from Google Search Console, I think, is new.
  • Google Policy Center Updated With New Design & Features
    Google has relaunched the Google policy center for Ad Manager, AdMob and AdSense. This update has a new look, plus an updated account health summary, more filtering options and a more detailed issues table.
  • Squid Game Guard At Google's New York Office
    Here is a photo from the Google New York City office of a Squid Game guard, in a red jump suit and O black helmet at the Google office. Okay, so it was a Halloween costume but nevertheless.

