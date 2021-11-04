Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It has been months since Google confirmed any search algorithm update but last night, Google confirmed it began rolling out the November spam update - we got more details below. Google Merchant Center now has more ways for you to calculate your shipping speeds. Google Search Console is sending out notices about Google Assistant being able to change your user's passwords on your website. Google has a new policy center for AdSense, AdMob and Ad Manager. Google said it has no objective metric for what makes something adult and is filtered out by SafeSearch.
- Google November 2021 Spam Update Rolling Out
Google announced last night that is has begun rolling out a new algorithm update targeting search spam. The new update is named the November spam update and should take about a week to rollout fully.
- Google Search Has No Objective Metric For Adultness
Google's John Mueller said that the search company does not have "objective metric for adultness." He said if you need to have some sort of direction on what Google Search would consider adult content that might be filtered by SafeSearch, use the content policies help document as a "rough classification" for that.
- Google Merchant Center New Ways To Calculate Shipping Speeds
Google has announced two new ways to allow calculate shipping speeds with Google Merchant Center. You can (1) specify your shipping carrier, shipping service, and ship-from location and (2) you can link to your partner to authorize them to share your historical order tracking signals with Google.
- Google Search Console Notice: Google Assistant Changing Your Passwords On Chrome
Google is emailing through Google Search Console about a new Google Assistant feature that will offer users the ability to automatically change their passwords to login to your website in Google Chrome. The Chrome feature, I think is several months old, but the notice from Google Search Console, I think, is new.
- Google Policy Center Updated With New Design & Features
Google has relaunched the Google policy center for Ad Manager, AdMob and AdSense. This update has a new look, plus an updated account health summary, more filtering options and a more detailed issues table.
- Squid Game Guard At Google's New York Office
Here is a photo from the Google New York City office of a Squid Game guard, in a red jump suit and O black helmet at the Google office. Okay, so it was a Halloween costume but nevertheless.
- Heads up people! Microsoft Ads opted a bunch of our accounts into auto-applied recs yesterday. It says WE opted in on 11/2 but we most certainly did not. Stop gaslighting me, Microsoft! For now, it's only to remove neg, Christine Zirnheld on Twitter
- It seems @Google has started doing an email blast out about some pending Congressional discussions on new regulations that impact their profits https://t.co/2mwTtlBEPh, David Iwanow on Twitter
- Linked Accounts got a makeover. Looks like it's easier to search and select the 3rd party integration you'd like to connect. #ppcchat https://t.co/3rNmNSG5Gd, Greg on Twitter
- Looks Like @bing is getting into the shopping game https://t.co/5ze0NbcWAK https://t.co/rDBWNmjdNS, Saijo George on Twitter
- My take is the effect from doing any large-scale URL migration will be bigger, and so it won't be measurable. However, assuming keywords in URLs have >= 0 value, the only possible change would be down., John Mueller on Twitter
- Our recommendation is to create 1 RSA with good or excellent ad strength. If you need to, you can create up to 3 RSAs per ad group – there are no plans t, Ginny Marvin on Twitter
- Not necessarily. I don't know those sites/pages, so I can't really judge. Sometimes derivative works are more useful, sometimes they're just lazy copies. I think our systems mostly find a good balance, but I don, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google releases November 2021 spam update
- Microsoft Bing expands Shopping options for users, gives retailers more options to reach shoppers
- Four new personas are changing how marketers reach and relate to customers, according to Microsoft Advertising
- Google launches new way for publishers to use first-party data to enhance targeted advertising
- Google Ads location targeting glitch causes advertiser frustration
- Google News returns to Spain after legislation changes
- Google Search Console overcounted mobile page experience data since June 29th
- How Google’s continuous scroll can affect impressions and CTR
- Google recommends placing videos on dedicated pages for maximum exposure
