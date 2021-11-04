Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It has been months since Google confirmed any search algorithm update but last night, Google confirmed it began rolling out the November spam update - we got more details below. Google Merchant Center now has more ways for you to calculate your shipping speeds. Google Search Console is sending out notices about Google Assistant being able to change your user's passwords on your website. Google has a new policy center for AdSense, AdMob and Ad Manager. Google said it has no objective metric for what makes something adult and is filtered out by SafeSearch.

