Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2020

Most SEOs Use Few SEO Tools & Don't Spend Much On Them

Aleyda Solis posted a set of polls on Twitter asking SEOs about their SEO software and tools usage. In short, it seems like most SEOs use two to four tools and spend under $13,000 annually on those tools. I suspect most of those spend a heck of a lot less than $13,000.

Last night I had to get clarification from Google about their internal project name DeepRank. In short, and as that amazing video said at the 44:10 mark "they named their project DeepRank after the deep learning methods used by BERT and the ranking aspect of Search." DeepRank is BERT, at least the name of the project used internally to get BERT implemented into Google Search.

Last month was pretty busy, we had Google's big Search On 2020 event with BERT going 100%, passage indexing (and all the confusion around it)...

This morning our Google friends, John Mueller, Martin Splitt, Gary Illyes and also Lizzi Harvey (Google's technical writer) posted a new podcast. It was obviously fun to listen to but in it, Gary Illyes went super deep on how Google handles duplicate content detection, i.e. dupe detection and then the canonicalization. They are not the same thing.

Mihai Aperghis, an SEO we reference here from time to time, is also a Google Product Expert and attended the Google Product Expert Virtual Summit the other week. He has written this blog post and I am posting it here as a super rare guest post on this site. Why? (1) Mihai rocks and (2) this site is about community and Product Experts are the essence of the Google community.

I was scrolling through my search photos archive that I did not post here yet and spotted this one from June 2019. This was at SMX Advanced in Seattle where we had an evening SEO meet up. Yea, back in

How to Use Search Data to Solve Business & Marketing Problems, Seer Interactive

Stop Listening to Google’s Advice on Link Building, Search Engine Journal

