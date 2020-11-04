Most SEOs Use Few SEO Tools & Don't Spend Much On Them

Aleyda Solis posted a set of polls on Twitter asking SEOs about their SEO software and tools usage. In short, it seems like most SEOs use two to four tools and spend under $13,000 annually on those tools. I suspect most of those spend a heck of a lot less than $13,000.
The first question was what is your annual total budget for SEO tools:
SEOs, can you please answer a couple of questions? Let's find out how much do we spend in SEO tools and how many paid tools we use!— Aleyda Solis (@aleyda) October 29, 2020
1. What's your *annual total budget* for SEO tools?
The second question was how many paid SEO tools do you use:
2. Across how many SEO tools do you spend your annual budget in? (aka: How many *paid* tools do you use)— Aleyda Solis (@aleyda) October 29, 2020
Keep in mind, a lot of SEOs I know also build their own tools. But there are so many advanced and useful paid tools out there, so I am a bit surprised by the responses to these polls.
