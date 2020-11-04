Most SEOs Use Few SEO Tools & Don't Spend Much On Them

Nov 4, 2020 • 7:57 am | comments (5) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Optimization Tools
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Aleyda Solis posted a set of polls on Twitter asking SEOs about their SEO software and tools usage. In short, it seems like most SEOs use two to four tools and spend under $13,000 annually on those tools. I suspect most of those spend a heck of a lot less than $13,000.

The first question was what is your annual total budget for SEO tools:

The second question was how many paid SEO tools do you use:

Keep in mind, a lot of SEOs I know also build their own tools. But there are so many advanced and useful paid tools out there, so I am a bit surprised by the responses to these polls.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: DeepRank Is Google's Codename For BERT
 
blog comments powered by Disqus