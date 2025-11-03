Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search new ad layout is driving accidental clicks on search ads. Google and Bing are indexing Grokipedia, the AI-generated online encyclopedia, like crazy. Raptive sued Google saying they use its data to cheat them, it can cost billions. Reddit said its search traffic is flat, AI is not a traffic driver and 50% of its traffic comes from Google. John Mueller of Google issued a PSA saying verify your cloud provider with Search Console.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • The New Google Search Ad Layout Is Causing Accidentally Clicks
    A few weeks ago, Google launched a new ad layout with the large "Sponsored results" label that groups numerous ads under that one label, and then sticks a "Hide sponsored results" button after you have already seen the ads. Well, it is leading to accidental ad clicks based on what I am reading and hearing across the industry.
  • Google PSA: Verify Your Hosted Cloud Provider Host In Search Console
    Google's John Mueller posted a PSA yesterday, reminding SEOs and developers to verify the host name of cloud providers they are using to host images, videos, and other content. Specifically, you should use a DNS CNAME to the bucket, then verify with DNS with Search Console.
  • Publishers Say Google Used Their Data to Cheat Them, Raptive Lawsuit
    Raptive, an advertising-sales company representing thousands of websites (content publishers), filed a 93-page complaint against Google in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The suit says "Google has carried out a sophisticated, anticompetitive, and deceptive scheme for well over a decade" by "manipulating auctions for ad space across the Internet."
  • Reddit: Search Traffic Flat, AI Not Traffic Driver & 50% Of Traffic Is From Google
    Reddit announced earnings late last week and it boggles me how people love this stock. I am not a financial expert of analysis but Reddit has been saying for some time that 50% of its traffic comes from Google Search. Reddit also said on this Q3 earnings call that its search traffic is flat and that AI is not a traffic driver, at least not yet.
  • Google & Bing Are Indexing Grokipedia - AI Generated Wikipedia / Encyclopedia
    Grokipedia, an AI-generated online encyclopedia launched a week ago with over 800,000 AI-generated pages, and both Google and Bing have already indexed hundreds, if not thousands, of those AI-generated pages.
  • Clippy Walking Around Microsoft Office
    On Thursday of last week, the night before Halloween, Clippy was walking around the Microsoft office. Here is a photo of it from Michael Schechter, VP of Bing and Microsoft, that he posted on X.

