Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search new ad layout is driving accidental clicks on search ads. Google and Bing are indexing Grokipedia, the AI-generated online encyclopedia, like crazy. Raptive sued Google saying they use its data to cheat them, it can cost billions. Reddit said its search traffic is flat, AI is not a traffic driver and 50% of its traffic comes from Google. John Mueller of Google issued a PSA saying verify your cloud provider with Search Console.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

6 places where Google’s Gemini is still missing, Android Authority

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.