Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it "uncovered an opportunity to improve your job posting pages" to get your job listings more visibility in search. Google is testing search snippet tags again. Google Ads has a max number of appeals you can make. Google Ads launched conversion goals, tag assistant support and new explanations. A poll says that most SEOs have been negatively impacted by a Google core update.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads New Conversion Goals, Tag Assistant Conversion Support & New Explanations

Google announced a few new Google Ads features aimed at helping you manage your conversions and drive performance. This includes new conversion goals, tag assistant support for conversion troubleshooting and new explanations for Target ROAS and Maximize conversion value.

Survey Says Most SEOs Negatively Impacted By A Google Core Update

Marie Haynes posted another Twitter poll asking has your site ever been negatively affected by a Google core update? With 266 votes in, which is not a huge number, it shows that most SEOs have been negatively affected by a Google core update.

Google Ads Appeals Maximum Limits

Did you know that you can reach the maximum number of allowed appeals for your Google Ads? Eric Heiken posted about it on Twitter and asked "Google Ads has a maximum limit of appeals. It's unclear if this is a permanent limit or if there's a cool-down period."

Google "Uncovers" Job Postings Structured Data Opportunity

Google posted a new blog post that they "uncovered an opportunity to improve your job posting pages." I just find this to be a weird way for Google to write about this topic. In short, Google wants you to put more details in the description section of your job postings structured data.

New Format For Google Search Snippets Tags / Labels

Google is testing yet another format for the snippet tags or labels in the search results again. We saw tests and flavors of this back in 2021, 2019 and 2017 and here is yet another one.

Mesmerizing Google Bikes

I am honestly not sure why I have posted so many photos of the Google bikes (just search this site for it). But this photo from Rotem Anachel on Instagram shows a ton of Google bikes and it is almost

What Parts of Your Local SEO Can Competitors NOT Steal?, Local Visibility System

