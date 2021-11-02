Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said it "uncovered an opportunity to improve your job posting pages" to get your job listings more visibility in search. Google is testing search snippet tags again. Google Ads has a max number of appeals you can make. Google Ads launched conversion goals, tag assistant support and new explanations. A poll says that most SEOs have been negatively impacted by a Google core update.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads New Conversion Goals, Tag Assistant Conversion Support & New Explanations
Google announced a few new Google Ads features aimed at helping you manage your conversions and drive performance. This includes new conversion goals, tag assistant support for conversion troubleshooting and new explanations for Target ROAS and Maximize conversion value.
- Survey Says Most SEOs Negatively Impacted By A Google Core Update
Marie Haynes posted another Twitter poll asking has your site ever been negatively affected by a Google core update? With 266 votes in, which is not a huge number, it shows that most SEOs have been negatively affected by a Google core update.
- Google Ads Appeals Maximum Limits
Did you know that you can reach the maximum number of allowed appeals for your Google Ads? Eric Heiken posted about it on Twitter and asked "Google Ads has a maximum limit of appeals. It's unclear if this is a permanent limit or if there's a cool-down period."
- Google "Uncovers" Job Postings Structured Data Opportunity
Google posted a new blog post that they "uncovered an opportunity to improve your job posting pages." I just find this to be a weird way for Google to write about this topic. In short, Google wants you to put more details in the description section of your job postings structured data.
- New Format For Google Search Snippets Tags / Labels
Google is testing yet another format for the snippet tags or labels in the search results again. We saw tests and flavors of this back in 2021, 2019 and 2017 and here is yet another one.
- Mesmerizing Google Bikes
I am honestly not sure why I have posted so many photos of the Google bikes (just search this site for it). But this photo from Rotem Anachel on Instagram shows a ton of Google bikes and it is almost
Other Great Search Threads:
- No, we don't use Chrome data. However, Crawl stats includes more than just Googlebot crawling, it also includes other sytems that use the Googlebot infrastructure, like the AdsBot, John Mueller on Twitter
- November 2021 AdSense Earnings and Observations, WebmasterWorld
- Finished my 1st month at Microsoft😀 I joined Bing Video Search Relevance and Ranking. I learned that with a global product, this work goes beyond the U.S. and Englis, Alexandria Storm on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising updates include Smart Shopping campaigns rollout and GTM integration
- Holiday shopping SEO: Last-minute tips and techniques for e-commerce sites
- Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz, leaving Moz after 14 years
- Google Ads’ new conversion goals group conversion actions for account- and campaign-level bidding optimization
- Google on Penguin algorithm; aims to ignore spammy links but can lead to distrusting your site
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Build Your GA4 Skillset With New Demo Properties, Adswerve
- Demystifying Data-Driven Segmentation and Making it Work for You, Cardinal Path
Industry & Business
- Digging into Google’s push to freeze ePrivacy, TechCrunch
- Google agency and brand relations exec takes YouTube role, Ad Age
- Google’s approach to Europe’s Copyright Law, Google Blog
- Google’s concentration of ad revenue, Kevin Indig
- Sarah's Goodbye, Moz
- Baidu names Luo Rong as new CFO, TechNode
- The Dalles sues to keep Google’s water use a secret, Oregon Live
Links & Content Marketing
- Representation in Design and Content Marketing, Siege Media
- Video Storytelling: Here’s How To Get More From Your Investment, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- What Parts of Your Local SEO Can Competitors NOT Steal?, Local Visibility System
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Wants iPhones to Detect Car Crashes, Auto-Dial 911, Wall Street Journal
- Every Non-Apple Device With Siri Built Into It: Get Siri Anywhere, BGR
- Calls on Assistant devices will be limited to Google Contacts, 9to5Google
SEO
- Does Social Media Activity Influence SEO Success?, Wellspring Digital
- Getting Google to Fall Back in Love with Your Website, Red Canoe Media
- Let's talk about AMP, SEO for Google News
- The 3 Reasons an SEO Project Fails [On-Demand Webinar], Bruce Clay
- What to investigate with Google Discover API — Some ideas to start with, Tobias Willmann
PPC
- Complete our learning solutions survey for a chance to win, Microsoft Advertising
- Smart shopping campaigns and product updates, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- 8 Tips to Use Google and Other Search Engines, AARP
- Shopping on Microsoft Bing: Fewer Clicks, More Choices, Bing Search Blog
