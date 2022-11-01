Daily Search Forum Recap: November 1, 2022

Nov 1, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another Google algorithm update or adjustment on Friday, October 28th. Google made several changes to its Google Search developer documentation. Google Business Profile photos insights is not migrating. Google said you don't need 200,000 words to be an authoritative site. Microsoft Advertising now added more features to performance max imports.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Another Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update / Adjustment On October 28th?
    Some SEOs are noticing a possible Google search ranking algorithm update on or around October 28th where sites hit by the unconfirmed October 13ish update and even the spam update (amongst others) are noticing big swings the other way in terms of their Google rankings and traffic.
  • Changes To Some Of The Google Search Help Documentation
    Google has made some changes to its sitemap documentation and title links documentation but has yet to document those changes. Here are a list of the changes, some might be considered more than "minor" but since Google did not document them, I assume they are super minor.
  • Google Business Profile Photo Insights Will Go Away
    Google is not going to be migrating the Google Business Profile photo analytics section, known as "Insights" from the Business Profile manager to the new performance dashboard in search. Joy Hawkins, a Google top contributor, and local SEO, confirmed this on Friday.
  • Google: No, Your Website Doesn't Need 200,000 Words To Be Considered Authoritative
    Google's John Mueller said a website does not need to have 200,000 words to be considered authoritative. This comes after a Twitter thread said "You need around 200,000 words on your website to be considered authoritative by Google." John replied, "I don't know who made up that 200,000-word number, it's definitely not from Google."
  • Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Import Tool Upgraded
    Microsoft Advertising announced a few upgrades to the Google Ads Performance Max import tool before the holiday season. Most of it is around importing Performance Max campings that use a Merchant Center but not all.
  • Googlers Host Off Site Ranch Retreat
    A few weeks ago a bunch of Googlers were off site on a retreat of sorts, I know several personally that went because I received there away messages. Here is a recent photo off an off site Google retre

Feedback:

