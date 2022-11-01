Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Import Tool Upgraded

Microsoft Advertising announced a few upgrades to the Google Ads Performance Max import tool before the holiday season. Most of it is around importing Performance Max campings that use a Merchant Center but not all.

Now the import tool will import from Google Ads Smart Shopping Campaigns and Local Inventory Ads. Plus, Microsoft is testing importing campaigns that do not use Google Merchant Center at all. This involves importing Search campaigns that will create Dynamic Search Ads (DSA).

Microsoft posted more details on how to do these imports and what to look out for after importing, so check that out.

Forum discussion at Twitter.