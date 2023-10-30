Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google kind of warned recipe bloggers to get to the point. Google explained why they make algorithm changes: because the web changes. Google said schema does not help you rank better. Just a reminder, Google's helpful content update uses schema. Google Ads will soon enforce certified click trackers. And I posted another vlog with Chris Long, this on technical SEO. Oh and the weekend Google Search volatility is still heated.

