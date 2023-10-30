Google Ads To Enforce Certified Click Tracker Policies Soon

A few months ago, we reported that Google Ads may disapprove some ads for using third-party click-tracking services that are not on their approved list. Google updated us and now is telling us that "full enforcement will continue to roll out over the next 12 to 18 months" around this policy. Google said advertisers are "required to use a certified click tracker or their ads may be disapproved."

Google posted on October 27th, "Google previously updated the Restricted ad formats and features policy to require advertiser accounts using click trackers for the first time to use certified click trackers or their ads may be disapproved. Today, we announce that full enforcement will continue to roll out over the next 12 to 18 months. All advertisers using click trackers for the first time after September 11, 2023 will eventually be required to use a certified click tracker or their ads may be disapproved, and the timing of the application of this requirement will be based on an advertiser’s tenure, policy compliance history and account activity."

So you still have over a year for full full enforcement but do not be surprised if you do get a notice if you are not using certified ad trackers.

Here is the list of approved click-tracking services. If yours is not on the list, Google said that click tracker service providers may apply for certification for their click trackers. Here are the guidelines to comply and be approved as a click tracker by Google.

Forum discussion at Twitter.