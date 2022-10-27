Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2022

Oct 27, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google fixed the Search Console queries report in Google Analytics Universal Analytics 3 after a month. Google fixed a bug with some favicons not displaying in Google Search results. Google Ads API version 12.0 is now out. Google Business Profiles expanded web search menu is now live. Google may be showing the local pack a lot less often now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Fixed: Query Data Returns To Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics
    Earlier this month, we reported that there was a bug where the Search Consoles queries report in Google Analytics, specifically Universal Analytics 3, was missing all of its data after October 1st. Well, it is fixed and Google backfilled the data.
  • Google Fixes Favicon Display Bug In Google Search
    Since mid-September, there was a bug where some favicons were not showing up in Google Search at all, as we reported a week or so ago. Well, Google has now fixed that bug and favicons, when done per Google's specifications, will show up in Google Search now.
  • Google Ads API Version 12.0 Now Available
    Google has released version 12.0 of the Google Ads API. Version 11 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Version 12.0 is a major update.
  • Google Local Pack In Web Search Showing Up Less Often?
    There are some signs that Google web search results are displaying the local pack, the local search results box, less often and for fewer queries. The most shocking state is from Mozcast which says it use to show for around 40% of queries but now it is showing for 24% of queries.
  • New Google Business Profile Web Search Menu Now Rolling Out
    A few months ago, we reported Google was testing an expanded menu to manage your Google Business Profile in Google Web Search. Well, now it seems to be fully rolled out, where Google is giving business owners the ability to quickly edit their business profile directly in web search through these new action buttons (previously it required many more clicks).
  • Fun Google Wall Art
    Satyajeet Salgar from Google shared some funny wall art and abstracts at the Google office. He shared this on Twitter and said "Extra points to whom ever decided to do this for wall art."

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: New Google Business Profile Web Search Menu Now Rolling Out
 
blog comments powered by Disqus