Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2022

- Fixed: Query Data Returns To Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics
Earlier this month, we reported that there was a bug where the Search Consoles queries report in Google Analytics, specifically Universal Analytics 3, was missing all of its data after October 1st. Well, it is fixed and Google backfilled the data.
- Google Fixes Favicon Display Bug In Google Search
Since mid-September, there was a bug where some favicons were not showing up in Google Search at all, as we reported a week or so ago. Well, Google has now fixed that bug and favicons, when done per Google's specifications, will show up in Google Search now.
- Google Ads API Version 12.0 Now Available
Google has released version 12.0 of the Google Ads API. Version 11 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Version 12.0 is a major update.
- Google Local Pack In Web Search Showing Up Less Often?
There are some signs that Google web search results are displaying the local pack, the local search results box, less often and for fewer queries. The most shocking state is from Mozcast which says it use to show for around 40% of queries but now it is showing for 24% of queries.
- New Google Business Profile Web Search Menu Now Rolling Out
A few months ago, we reported Google was testing an expanded menu to manage your Google Business Profile in Google Web Search. Well, now it seems to be fully rolled out, where Google is giving business owners the ability to quickly edit their business profile directly in web search through these new action buttons (previously it required many more clicks).
- Fun Google Wall Art
Satyajeet Salgar from Google shared some funny wall art and abstracts at the Google office. He shared this on Twitter and said "Extra points to whom ever decided to do this for wall art."
Other Great Search Threads:
- Featured snippets can and do change, so I would not consider this something that would always be stable. Like with other search UI changes, there are various things involved, from technical,, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hashtags in URL's... does Google ignore them? How does #JavaScript handle them? Get the answers to these questions and more in this episode of #AskGoogleBot with host @JohnMu., Google Search Central on Twitter
- Well, things change. Also, like I mentioned, going through both of the blogs you mentioned there, it seems like it's all a lot of similar posts. I'd think about what's the, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Why agencies must be transparent with clients
YouTube trim video tool turns videos into 6-second bumper ads
Meta Q3 earnings: ad revenue declined 4%, but monthly users showing promise
Google API v12 released
3 new Google Performance Max features to plan campaigns, customize assets, and measure results
New Yelp Fusion feature integrates Mailchimp, Roadtrippers, Realtor.com, more
How to excel in your current and future SEM roles
How to make a Google Analytics 4 custom report in ~30 seconds
Other Great Search Stories:
