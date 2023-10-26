Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Local Service Ads sneakily show competitor ads after the searcher already selected your business to contact. Google Business Profiles is sending out new types of suspension notices Google is rolling out the about this image feature, which is useful but no one will really use it. Google SGE gained new about this link sources, but it requires a lot of clicks to get to. Google Ads launched new AR beauty ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Services Ads Shows Competitors After You Selected A Business To Message
    Google will show a searcher a list of competing businesses after you clicked on a Local Service Ad and sent a message to that business to learn more about doing business with them. That is right, Google will offer up a way to reach out to other competitors even after already selected a business and clicked on that ad.
  • New Google Business Profile Suspension Emails
    Google has updated its suspension notice emails from Google Business Profiles. Now when your business is suspended, Google will send an email explaining why it was suspended, i.e. for a policy violation.
  • Google About This Image Now Live Recency Of Image, AI Details & More
    In May, Google announced the "about this" feature will be coming to Google Images with "about this image." It is now live and it shows history of the image, how the site uses and describes the image and meta data of the image (if available) including if AI-enhanced or made the image.
  • Google Search Generative Experience Gains "Supportive" Links In About This Result
    Google announced yesterday that the Google Search Generative Experience has added new "supportive" links to the AI-powered answer snapshots. Google wrote, "you'll now be able to see AI-generated descriptions of some sources, supported by information on high-quality sites that talk about that website. We'll showcase links to these sites in the AI-generated description of the source."
  • New Google AR Beauty Ads
    Google has a new ad format called AR beauty ads. In Google Shopping ads you can now add the "try-on experience" in place of the search ad's product image. "With AR beauty ads, brands have a new way to promote their lip and eye products (with foundation coming soon)," Google said.
  • BlueArray Porsche Taycan Parked Outside BrightonSEO
    A couple of months ago, the BlueArray team parked a Porsche Taycan outside of the BrightonSEO event in the UK. They did something similar with a Tesla years before.

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

