Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search Console search analytics API now gives you Google Discover and Google News performance data and also supports Regex controls. Google said the allegations over throttling non-AMP pages and the other allegations from Attorney General Paxton are baseless and misleading. Google said using author as the author name is not a great idea. Google confirmed that titles in SVG images do not cause any issues with web search. Google Ads no longer require deep links for app campaigns.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Console API Gains Discover & Google News Data With Regex Support

Google added to the Search Console Search Analytics API Discover and Google News data that it added to the web interface earlier this year. Google also added support for Regex with the query and page dimensions.

First, please go read Google throttled non-AMP page speeds, created format to hamper header bidding, antitrust complaint claims story on Search Engine Land. In short, the claims from Attorney General Paxton said that Google throttled non-AMP pages and used various techniques to promote its own ad business and much more.

Google's John Mueller was asked if using "admin" or "author" for the author name on articles would be okay for some web sites. The answer was not 100% clear, but he suggested for YMYL categories of sites, it's best to stay away from generic author names like that. But even for other sites, it might be best to leave the author name blank as compared to using "admin" as the author name.

Google has announced that your app campaigns within Google Ads no longer require manual deep linking. You can now select the option to direct users to the app homepage even if your app does not have deep links implemented.

The other day I asked John Mueller on Twitter to confirm that Google can handle and not confuse the titles in the SVG images with the page title. Turns out, John answered this question back in May saying that titles in SVG images are not something to worry about, that Google can handle it.

Here is an older photo, from 2018, from the Google London office of a Tiki bar in the office. This must have been from some sort of Google party. I don't have more context but this guy seems to be e

