Daily Search Forum Recap: October 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it does not use ARIA for SEO or ranking purposes. Google said AI is not going away, so don't be left behind. Google Discover seems to be getting new icons. Google Search has these top recipe guides. Google is testing other people search box. Plus, I have my video scheduled to be posted today. And again, I am offline today, this was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Does Google Search Use ARIA? Likely Not.
    Google Search likely does not use ARIA Accessible Rich Internet Applications, for ranking or even indexing purposes, according to both John Mueller and Martin Splitt at Google.
  • Google: AI Is Not Going Away, So Don't Be Left Behind
    Google's John Mueller posted his thoughts on AI, which were two fold. (1) AI is not going away, so he doesn't recommend you take a stance against AI and (2) he isn't a fan of all the hype around AI, because it is making many feel insecure about their future.
  • Video: Google Ranking Movement, Sitelinks Search Box Going Away, Gen-AI In Bing & Google, Ad News & More
    This week, we had more Google search ranking volatility to report on - surprise, surprise. Google is deprecating its Sitelinks Search Box next month. Google may have penalized Fortune Recommends over site reputation abuse. Google is showing generative AI throughout the search results...
  • Google Discover Design Update & New Icons
    Google Discover is rolling out some small design updates to its interfaces. It has these new colored icons that communicate the action and Google is also showing other articles shown in a carousel.
  • Google Search Top Recipe Guides List
    Google is showing a section named "top recipe guides" that can be expanded or collapsed in Google Search. It shows a "Lists of options from the web" in this expanded section.
  • Google Other People Search Box
    Google is testing another variation of the people also ask box, this one is titled "other people search." I am not sure if there is any functional or technical difference between this box and the other variations outside of the title.
  • NYC Google Salad Bar Top View
    Here is a top down view of a salad bar at the Google offices in New York City. You can see the Google chef making up a custom salad for a Googler.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Thursday & Friday
    This is a programming note that Thursday and Friday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Thursday and Friday, October 24th and October 25th.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

 

Search Forum Recap

