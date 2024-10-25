Google Discover Design Update & New Icons

Google Discover is rolling out some small design updates to its interfaces. It has these new colored icons that communicate the action and Google is also showing other articles shown in a carousel.

Lily Ray posted about the changes earlier on X saying, "Google Discover got an aesthetic update. Looks like it shows topics you’re following (the purple checkmark) with one primary article then 2+ other articles shown in a carousel."

Lily explained that of an article is “newsy,” it shows a green clock and if it’s a topic suggestion, it shows a green plus sign.

Here are her screenshots:

Google Discover Icons1

Google Discover Icons2

Google Discover Icons3

Google Discover Icons4

I do not use Google Discover that much but I trust Lily.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

 

