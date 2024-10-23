Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have hit Fortune Recommends with a search penalty of some kind. Google Merchant Center is testing new audience insights. Google is testing people's insights for discussions and forums results. Google is testing expandable knowledge panel cards. Google's John Mueller said it is tempting to optimize for tool metrics but there are no shortcuts. Plus, I go offline tonight through Saturday night again, anything you see from me then was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Audience Insights in Google Merchant Center, PPC News Feed

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.