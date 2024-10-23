Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2024

Oct 23, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have hit Fortune Recommends with a search penalty of some kind. Google Merchant Center is testing new audience insights. Google is testing people's insights for discussions and forums results. Google is testing expandable knowledge panel cards. Google's John Mueller said it is tempting to optimize for tool metrics but there are no shortcuts. Plus, I go offline tonight through Saturday night again, anything you see from me then was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 24, 2024

Oct 24, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Maps

Google Search Snippet With Shop Nearby To Open Business Profile

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Sharable Ad Previews, Asset Experiments & Final URL Expansion

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Testing Revert In Place Of Search Instead For

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Top Products From Customer Reviews Carousel

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Search News

Fun: SEO The Board Game

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Did Google Hit Fortune Recommends With A Search Penalty Over Site Reputation Abuse?
Next Story: Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Thursday & Friday

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.