Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2026

Oct 22, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have advice from Google Search on the massive PHP exploit. Three new studies suggest investing in AI visibility and traffic may not be worth it. Google Ads is rolling out three updates to customer lifecycle goals to help advertisers before the holidays. Google posted a video on how search handles robots.txt rules. Google is testing moving around the local knowledge panel information. Google Ads is testing showing Sponsored Products results that dynamically expand to show product attributes at the bottom of the ad units in a gray background color. Google paused ads on Google properties and networks globally for advertisers based in Russia.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google On Taking Sites Down When Fixing The Emergency PHP Exploit - PHP2Shell
    The World Wide Web is rushing now to fix and patch its servers for the critical PHP exploit known as PHP2Shell. Most are able to patch these without downtime but many sites are going offline until the patch is implemented, just to be super safe. Google's John Mueller offered advice on how to handle Google Search if you decide to take down your site while patching it for the PHP security vulnerability.
  • Google Search Tests Layout Change For Local Knowledge Panel
    Google is testing moving things around in the local knowledge panels in Search by swapping the position of the company name, ratings, description and action button with the business photos. It is a subtle change and it matches the current mobile design on Google Search more but it is a change.
  • Google Ads New Translation Tool
    Google Ads is now rolling out the Translation tool within the advertiser console. This allows advertisers to "Translate your campaigns to reach global customers and boost your conversions," Google wrote.
  • Google Ads Customer Lifecycle Goals: Value Mode, Retention Goals & Percentage Multipliers
    Google Ads is rolling out three updates to customer lifecycle goals to help advertisers before the holidays. These three updates include (1) expanding high value mode to Shopping Campaigns, (2) expanding customer retention goals and (3) new percentage multipliers.
  • 3 New Studies Suggest AI Visibility & Search Not Worth Investing In
    There are three new studies out over the past week that suggest that spending time, money and resources on AI visibility and AI search may not be worth it. In short, the studies all show that AI Search or AI services send a tiny fraction of traffic (and conversions) when compared to Google Search.
  • Google Ads Sponsored Products Expand To Include Product Attributes
    Google Ads is testing showing Sponsored Products results that dynamically expand to show product attributes at the bottom of the ad units in a gray background color.
  • Google Pauses Ads For Russian Advertisers & Serving Ads To Russians
    Back in 2022, Google paused showing ads to users in Russia. That still seems to be active, but Google just posted a new message in the Google Ads and Merchant Center help documentation that it has "also paused ads on Google properties and networks globally for advertisers based in Russia."
  • Google On robots.txt Rules For AI Crawlers, Emojis, International URLs & More
    Gary Illyes and Chery Prommawin released their second video in the Non-Canonical Cabinet series; this one is named What can you actually put in a robots.txt? Here they discuss what is, and is not, supported by robots.txt files. And while Google may support features or directives, other search engines or AI crawlers might not.
  • GoogleBox Telephone Booth In London
    The Googlebox, Google telephone booth, is not new, we covered it a lot here. But for some reason, it keeps getting moved around, unless there are many of them in the Google London office...

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