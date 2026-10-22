Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have advice from Google Search on the massive PHP exploit. Three new studies suggest investing in AI visibility and traffic may not be worth it. Google Ads is rolling out three updates to customer lifecycle goals to help advertisers before the holidays. Google posted a video on how search handles robots.txt rules. Google is testing moving around the local knowledge panel information. Google Ads is testing showing Sponsored Products results that dynamically expand to show product attributes at the bottom of the ad units in a gray background color. Google paused ads on Google properties and networks globally for advertisers based in Russia.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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