Google Ads Sponsored Products Expand To Include Product Attributes

Oct 22, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Logo Expanding

Google Ads is testing showing Sponsored Products results that dynamically expand to show product attributes at the bottom of the ad units in a gray background color.

This is interesting because I am not sure if we have seen (1) product attributes in Sponsored Products and (2) if so, that they expand dynamically to add the gray background and add those attributes later.

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Google Ads Sponsored Products Attributes Load Gray

Here is a static image showing after the product attributes are added in the gray background at the bottom of the ad units:

Google Ads Sponsored Products Attributes Load Gray

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on SEW but he didn't note the expanding part, which is easy to miss.

Google Ads have tested background colors on shopping ads before a few times.

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