Google Pauses Ads For Russian Advertisers & Serving Ads To Russians

Oct 22, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Russia Hero Image

Back in 2022, Google paused showing ads to users in Russia. That still seems to be active, but Google just posted a new message in the Google Ads and Merchant Center help documentation that it has "also paused ads on Google properties and networks globally for advertisers based in Russia."

Many of the Google help documents added two new boxes to the top, for example on this page Google added these two lines:

  • As part of our recent suspension of ads in Russia, we will also pause ads on Google properties and networks globally for advertisers based in Russia.
  • Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we will be temporarily pausing Google ads from serving to users located in Russia.

Here is a screenshot of what was added to the top:

Google Merchant Russia Notice

I thought these were all paused and not running but maybe I confused this, because Google just posted a new message four and a half years later?

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