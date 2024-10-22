Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2024

Oct 22, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is dropping the 10-year-old sitelinks search box from its search results next month. Google is testing search ads with watch video icons. Google Ads now work with travel feeds for hotels. Google Ads PMax won't take priority over Shopping campaigns in the same account. Bing Search updated its AI-enhanced summaries. Bing Webmaster Tools has bugs with its API and documentation.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Sitelinks Search Box Going Away Next Month
    Google is deprecating the ten-year-old Sitelinks Search Box. It is going to start to disappear from the search result snippets starting on November 21, 2024. This does not impact the normal sitelinks, just the search box.
  • Google Watch Video Search Ads
    Google seems to be testing showing search ads that you can click to watch a video. We saw something like this back in 2018, but this shopping ad has a video play icon on it, and when you look at it, it then changes to a "watch" icon.
  • Several Bugs Within Bing Webmaster Tools API & Documentation
    There are reportedly at least five bugs within the Bing Webmaster Tools API and the corresponding documentation. The bugs range from setting country and regions to site move requests, plus bugs with the overall API documentation.
  • Google Search Ads Travel Feeds To See Prices, Images & More Rich Results
    Google announced that it is adding new features for travel search ads through integration with travel feeds. This will allow ads to show hotels, prices, dates, ratings and images in hotel ads. Plus, Google is testing things to do, car rentals and events formats.
  • Google Ads Performance Max Won't Take Priority Over Standard Shopping In Same Account
    Google Ads has changed how Performance Max and regular Shopping campaigns work within the same account. In short, Performance Max won't take priority over Standard Shopping campaigns when they are both in the same ads account.
  • Bing Search Adding Al-Enhanced Summary
    Microsoft is adding new AI features to Bing Search named AI-enhanced summaries. These can show up in the knowledge panel section, and say the "summary was generated by Al from multiple online sources. Find the source links used for this summary under "Based on sources."
  • Google Product Experts Cape
    Here is a photo of a woman wearing a blue cape at the Google Product Experts Summit in Dublin. You can see the cape has the Google Product Experts logo on it as well.

