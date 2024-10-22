Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is dropping the 10-year-old sitelinks search box from its search results next month. Google is testing search ads with watch video icons. Google Ads now work with travel feeds for hotels. Google Ads PMax won't take priority over Shopping campaigns in the same account. Bing Search updated its AI-enhanced summaries. Bing Webmaster Tools has bugs with its API and documentation.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Sitelinks Search Box Going Away Next Month
Google is deprecating the ten-year-old Sitelinks Search Box. It is going to start to disappear from the search result snippets starting on November 21, 2024. This does not impact the normal sitelinks, just the search box.
-
Google Watch Video Search Ads
Google seems to be testing showing search ads that you can click to watch a video. We saw something like this back in 2018, but this shopping ad has a video play icon on it, and when you look at it, it then changes to a "watch" icon.
-
Several Bugs Within Bing Webmaster Tools API & Documentation
There are reportedly at least five bugs within the Bing Webmaster Tools API and the corresponding documentation. The bugs range from setting country and regions to site move requests, plus bugs with the overall API documentation.
-
Google Search Ads Travel Feeds To See Prices, Images & More Rich Results
Google announced that it is adding new features for travel search ads through integration with travel feeds. This will allow ads to show hotels, prices, dates, ratings and images in hotel ads. Plus, Google is testing things to do, car rentals and events formats.
-
Google Ads Performance Max Won't Take Priority Over Standard Shopping In Same Account
Google Ads has changed how Performance Max and regular Shopping campaigns work within the same account. In short, Performance Max won't take priority over Standard Shopping campaigns when they are both in the same ads account.
-
Bing Search Adding Al-Enhanced Summary
Microsoft is adding new AI features to Bing Search named AI-enhanced summaries. These can show up in the knowledge panel section, and say the "summary was generated by Al from multiple online sources. Find the source links used for this summary under "Based on sources."
-
Google Product Experts Cape
Here is a photo of a woman wearing a blue cape at the Google Product Experts Summit in Dublin. You can see the cape has the Google Product Experts logo on it as well.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Today is the last (official) day of @GGReconGaming (although we've all been away for two weeks) I've wanted to put my thoughts together and have done so over on Medium, but the long and short of it is, Lloyd Coombes on X
- Google Ads Rep made changes without authorization on the account and sent an email, listing the changes (not visible on change history)., Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics Adds New Segment Sharing Feature, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- AI Startup Perplexity in Funding Talks to More than Double Valuation to $8 Billion, Wall Street Journal
- Tim Cook on Apple Intelligence, Vision Pro and More Bets The Company Believes Will Pay Off, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 PR Report Examples & Templates to Bookmark for Inspiration, Ahrefs
- Small Businesses Are Turning to AI for Content Marketing, New Semrush Report Shows, HackerNoon
Local & Maps
- New Research: European Hotel Search Behavior, SEOFOMO
- Google Maps is tweaking its look to improve the experience, Mashable
Mobile & Voice
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 With Hearing Aid Feature Review: A Promising Step, Wired
- Apple’s AirPods Pro hearing health features are as good as they sound, The Verge
- Cook says Apple Intelligence wasn't first for AI, but will be best, AppleInsider
SEO
- How Google took my job — and how yours could be next, Lloyd Coombes
- How to incorporate machine learning in your SEO day-to-day, Lazarina Stoy
- Create Custom Heatmap Audits With the SEO Spider, Screaming Frog
- Google Web Stories SEO & Best Practices, Influencer Marketing Hub
- How to Find Trending Keywords for SEO, Ahrefs
- Is Your Site Vulnerable to a Google Update?, Practical Ecommerce
- SEO for Financial Services: What It Is & How to Do It, Semrush
PPC
- New Reporting Feature for Travel Feeds in Search, PPC News Feed
- Performance Max Expands to Google Ad Grant Accounts, PPC News Feed
- Is Your Google Ads CTR Suspiciously High?, Jyll Saskin Gales
Other Search
- AI companies are giving chatbots a personality makeover, Cryptopolitan
- IBM debuts open source Granite 3.0 LLMs for enterprise AI, VentureBeat
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.