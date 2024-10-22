Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is dropping the 10-year-old sitelinks search box from its search results next month. Google is testing search ads with watch video icons. Google Ads now work with travel feeds for hotels. Google Ads PMax won't take priority over Shopping campaigns in the same account. Bing Search updated its AI-enhanced summaries. Bing Webmaster Tools has bugs with its API and documentation.

Google Analytics Adds New Segment Sharing Feature, Search Engine Journal

