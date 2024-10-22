Google Watch Video Search Ads

Oct 22, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Google Ads

Google Ads Video

Google seems to be testing showing search ads that you can click to watch a video. We saw something like this back in 2018, but this shopping ad has a video play icon on it, and when you look at it, it then changes to a "watch" icon.

When you click on the ads it will open a new section where the video will be played on a video loop.

This was spotted by Saad AK who posted a video of it on X - here is a screenshot of the "watch" icon on the Google shopping search ads:

Google Search Ads Watch Video

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Search Ads Watch Video

Here is the full videocast:

Forum discussion at X.

 

