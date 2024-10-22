Google seems to be testing showing search ads that you can click to watch a video. We saw something like this back in 2018, but this shopping ad has a video play icon on it, and when you look at it, it then changes to a "watch" icon.

When you click on the ads it will open a new section where the video will be played on a video loop.

This was spotted by Saad AK who posted a video of it on X - here is a screenshot of the "watch" icon on the Google shopping search ads:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is the full videocast:

Google > Mobile



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/gKsWMKWPeW — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) October 17, 2024

Forum discussion at X.