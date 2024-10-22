Several Bugs Within Bing Webmaster Tools API & Documentation

Filed Under Bing Search

There are reportedly at least five bugs within the Bing Webmaster Tools API and the corresponding documentation. The bugs range from setting country and regions to site move requests, plus bugs with the overall API documentation.

Ryan Siddle was the first to cover this, posting about it on LinkedIn. He wrote, "We've found 5 bugs in the Bing Webmaster Tools API and documentation." He said the "Bing Webmaster Tools team have already confirmed 2 are now scheduled to be fixed."

Here are some screenshots he posted of Bing confirming a few of the issues:

Ryan said the reason the bugs were found "is because we're creating an open source wrapper written in Python (releasing very soon) and created various tests (destructive and non-destructive)." "I'll have another exciting update in a week or two about how we're now using BWT in various ways," he added.

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft confirmed, "Yes, team is looking at this. Thanks for reaching out Ryan, Barry."

So stay tuned to what Ryan has to say - I am sure I will have it covered here also after he posts about it.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

