Google Search Ads Travel Feeds To See Prices, Images & More Rich Results

Oct 22, 2024
Google Ads

Google Travel Search Ads

Google announced that it is adding new features for travel search ads through integration with travel feeds. This will allow ads to show hotels, prices, dates, ratings and images in hotel ads. Plus, Google is testing things to do, car rentals and events formats.

I should note that things to do has been in the organic results for some time.

Google wrote, "Starting today, all hotel advertisers can now showcase feed data, such as hotels, prices, dates, ratings and images, in this ad format."

Google said travel advertisers who use travel feeds to richen up their sponsored search ads had seen "a 20% increase in click-through rates when advertisers participate in our full range of formats."

Here is what the sponsored ads look like with these travel feeds funneled into them:

Google Hotel Rich Ads

Then on the hotels to things to do, car rentals and events aspect, that is rolling out in the coming months. But Google is experimenting with them now, maybe.

Here is the screenshot Google shared of that:

Google Travel Things To Do

I noticed Vijay Chauhan post about new things to do just recently, where Google added "Top 10 This Week."

Google added:

We’ve made it easy for advertisers to get started with Travel Feeds in Search Ads. For advertisers with a travel feed already linked in Google Ads, both new and existing Search Ads campaigns will automatically include relevant information from the feed. For advertisers who don't have a feed linked, set up is one-time and straightforward. To ensure flexibility, Google Ads has opt-out options at both the account and individual campaign levels.

Forum discussion at X.

 

