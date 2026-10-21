Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2026

Oct 21, 2026 - 10:00 am 4 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility and chatter seem to have spiked big time in the past 24 hours. Google updated its URL best practices document, slightly. Google also updated the Control what you share with Google Search help document. Google Ads revamped its Smart Bidding learning document. Google Ads is testing an A/B toggle named "Save and test asset group changes." Google has announced it is expanding its Google Ads Financial Services Verification requirements to the United States and Canada. Google Merchant Center lists out fast shipping by supported country. OpenAI is automatically enabled creative enhancements for my ChatGPT Ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility & Chatter Heats Up October 20 & 21
    Google Search rankings seem to be getting super volatile again, this is alongside the search industry chatter that has been spiking to unusual levels over the past 24 hours. As a reminder, the third-party tracking tools may still be struggling to track the volatility, but when I look at that, coupled with the industry chatter, I think we have an unconfirmed Google update going on.
  • Google Ads New: Save & Test Asset Group Changes
    Google Ads is possibly rolling out a new asset group A/B test toggle named "Save and test asset group changes." This lets you measure the impact of changing headlines, descriptions, images and videos.
  • Google Ads Updates Smart Bidding Learning Doc With 7-Day Limit & Best Practices
    Google Ads has updated the old "Duration of the learning period for campaigns and what affects it" to be renamed to "About Smart Bidding learning." This is a major help document rewrite, not just a headline change. It mentions a new seven-day limit, a different explanation of what triggers and does not trigger learning and more operational advice.
  • Google Merchant Center Specifies Fast Shipping Days By Country
    Google has updated its about fast shipping in Merchant Center help document to detail the days Google expects for you to qualify for fast shipping in Merchant Center. This is specific for listings in the AU, CA, IN, JP, GB, US.
  • Google Updates Control What You Share With Google Search With Existing Options
    Google updated its Control what you share with Google Search help document to add "include existing options such as the robots meta tag, data-nosnippet, X-Robots-Tag, and the Search generative AI control," Google said. In addition to Google updating its URL structure best practices for Google Search help document this morning.
  • Google Updated Its URL Structure Best Practices For Hyphens In URLs
    Google has made a minor change to its URL structure best practices for Google Search help document. Specifically, the "Use hyphens to separate words" section. The overall meaning of the section really did not change but Google did update it, so I wanted to point out the update.
  • OpenAI Auto Enabling Creative Enhancements In ChatGPT Ads
    OpenAI sent out emails to advertisers, including me, telling me they have automatically enabled creative enhancements for my ChatGPT Ads. The email says this is starting on October 30, 2026 and I can opt out of creative enhancements or change your settings at any time in Ads Manager.
  • Google Ads Expands Financial Services Verification To US & Canada
    Google has announced it is expanding its Google Ads Financial Services Verification requirements to the United States and Canada. Google is working with the American Bankers Association and Canadian Bankers Association for this.
  • Butterfly Fairy Tale Cupcakes at Google
    Here are some cupcakes that caught my eye, being that they are in the Google colors, at the Google office and in the form of butterflies. They are called fairy tale desserts.

Other Great Search Threads:

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