Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking volatility and chatter seem to have spiked big time in the past 24 hours. Google updated its URL best practices document, slightly. Google also updated the Control what you share with Google Search help document. Google Ads revamped its Smart Bidding learning document. Google Ads is testing an A/B toggle named "Save and test asset group changes." Google has announced it is expanding its Google Ads Financial Services Verification requirements to the United States and Canada. Google Merchant Center lists out fast shipping by supported country. OpenAI is automatically enabled creative enhancements for my ChatGPT Ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Volatility & Chatter Heats Up October 20 & 21
Google Search rankings seem to be getting super volatile again, this is alongside the search industry chatter that has been spiking to unusual levels over the past 24 hours. As a reminder, the third-party tracking tools may still be struggling to track the volatility, but when I look at that, coupled with the industry chatter, I think we have an unconfirmed Google update going on.
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Google Ads New: Save & Test Asset Group Changes
Google Ads is possibly rolling out a new asset group A/B test toggle named "Save and test asset group changes." This lets you measure the impact of changing headlines, descriptions, images and videos.
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Google Ads Updates Smart Bidding Learning Doc With 7-Day Limit & Best Practices
Google Ads has updated the old "Duration of the learning period for campaigns and what affects it" to be renamed to "About Smart Bidding learning." This is a major help document rewrite, not just a headline change. It mentions a new seven-day limit, a different explanation of what triggers and does not trigger learning and more operational advice.
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Google Merchant Center Specifies Fast Shipping Days By Country
Google has updated its about fast shipping in Merchant Center help document to detail the days Google expects for you to qualify for fast shipping in Merchant Center. This is specific for listings in the AU, CA, IN, JP, GB, US.
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Google Updates Control What You Share With Google Search With Existing Options
Google updated its Control what you share with Google Search help document to add "include existing options such as the robots meta tag, data-nosnippet, X-Robots-Tag, and the Search generative AI control," Google said. In addition to Google updating its URL structure best practices for Google Search help document this morning.
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Google Updated Its URL Structure Best Practices For Hyphens In URLs
Google has made a minor change to its URL structure best practices for Google Search help document. Specifically, the "Use hyphens to separate words" section. The overall meaning of the section really did not change but Google did update it, so I wanted to point out the update.
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OpenAI Auto Enabling Creative Enhancements In ChatGPT Ads
OpenAI sent out emails to advertisers, including me, telling me they have automatically enabled creative enhancements for my ChatGPT Ads. The email says this is starting on October 30, 2026 and I can opt out of creative enhancements or change your settings at any time in Ads Manager.
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Google Ads Expands Financial Services Verification To US & Canada
Google has announced it is expanding its Google Ads Financial Services Verification requirements to the United States and Canada. Google is working with the American Bankers Association and Canadian Bankers Association for this.
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Butterfly Fairy Tale Cupcakes at Google
Here are some cupcakes that caught my eye, being that they are in the Google colors, at the Google office and in the form of butterflies. They are called fairy tale desserts.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AI Mode and Ads -> I'm still not seeing any ads in AI Mode when using Personal Intelligence... but I'm seeing plenty of ads in AI Mode incognito. Check out this search for windows laptops with an ad weaved into the product list... and then a larger ad module at the bottom. And, Glenn Gabe on X
- Just to be clear, Googlebot is not going to be moved by a blog post that's too bad to have been written by AI. Make the web you want to find., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Personal Intelligence is now rolling out for Gemini on Android Auto and in the coming months to cars with Google built-in, so you can get even better hands-free help on the road. With your permission, Personal Intelligence securely connects information from the Google apps you, Google on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads asset group A/B testing toggle spotted in Performance Max
- 3 ways to spend Q4 budget on AI search (and prove it worked by February)
- Google expands financial services ad verification to the US and Canada
- ChatGPT drop in UTM tracking was a bug
- Google’s clutterScore: The hidden SEO risk bloggers can’t afford to ignore
- How to build an AI-powered SEO outreach workflow
- How to prioritize SEO content updates and new opportunities
- Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): What It Is & How to Do It
- 5 underrated tools to boost your B2B PPC performance in 2027
- Google review-related appeals delayed
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- New Gemini business landing page and tools launched, Google Blog
- AI Recipe Slop Networks Are Being Monetized Through Russian and Chinese Ad Tech, DecryptAds
- Announcing New vLLM and SGLang Inference Engines on TPU, Google Developers Blog
- “We were looking at it wrong”: The explosive claim that’s upended the AI world, MIT Technology Review
- Perplexity Makes It Easier To Run AI Workflows Entirely On Your Own Mac, Engadget
- How Claude designed protein binders against scorpion neurotoxins, Anthropic
- Bringing Visual Graph Debugging to Custom Edge Compilers with Model Explorer, Google Developers Blog
- Integrating TorchTPU into TorchTitan and Optimizing Models for TPU, Google Developers Blog
- Suppressing misalignment monitoring alerts and disabling misalignment monitoring, OpenAI Alignment
Analytics
- Optimized Tagging Experience, KRM Digital Marketing
- Apple Publishes Its Plan To Wipe Out Web Tracking, AdExchanger
Industry & Business
- Anthropic’s weak AI bill undermines its ‘safety first’ approach, Transformer News
- As lame duck battle over chips heats up, OpenAI pulls back, POLITICO
- Google Cloud Outage Takes Down Revolut and Other Banks in UK, Bloomberg
- Anthropic Draft IPO Filing Shows Red-Hot Growth, Many Risks and Massive Computing Costs, Wall Street Journal
- Anthropic May Spend $750 Billion on Computing Costs, WSJ Reports, Bloomberg
- Joel Kaplan, Meta’s Global Policy Chief, to Leave After 15 Years, New York Times
- SEO Week Becomes Relevance, the Premier AI Search Conference, Returning April 6-8, 2027, in New York City, PR Newswire
- OpenAI has acquired Orchestra Bio, Axios
- Sundar Pichai: Google’s Frontier Imperative, Compute Scarcity Dilemmas, Future AI Products and Businesses, Big Technology
- US judge dismisses Sam Altman's sister's sexual abuse lawsuit, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Why Content Costs More in 2027 (Not Money), Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Everyone argues about Google Maps vs Apple Maps vs Waze but this app has made an unexpected return with a feature none of them can touch, Super Car Blondie
- Do more on Yelp: Smarter AI answers, seamless reservations, and automated tools for businesses, Yelp Blog
- 5 CarPlay Navigation Apps You Should Be Using Instead Of Apple Maps, Engadget
- Google upgrading Gemini for Android Auto with Personal Intelligence, 9To5Google
- Personal Intelligence brings Gemini to cars globally, Google Blog
- Some final words on Foursquare., Dennis Crowley
Other Search
- Google rolling out minor Nest Hub update, 9To5Google
PPC
- AI Max in 2026-2027: What’s Working & What Bleeds Budget, PPC Hero
- Microsoft Rewrites Surveillance Products Ad Policy, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Junk Leads? Tax Firm Fixes, WeProms Digital
- Performance Max Sourced Videos Become Opt-Out, PPC News Feed
- Seasonality Adjustments Now Available for Demand Gen, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Bing tests new product listing design with two images on mobile, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- How SEO Supports Online Course Growth, Assertive Media
- Introducing Search Visibility in Pages, Profound
- The SEO API Landscape: What Data You Can Actually Get, Search Engine World
- Does a Business Still Need a Website in 2026 and Beyond (for SEO & GEO Visibility)?, Ann Smarty
- Google is feeding rank trackers poisoned SERPs with swapped results, Nozzle finds, Coywolf
- You’re Not Winning by Refusing to Link to Competitors, SEO For Lunch
- From Prompts to Priorities: A Practical AI Visibility Workflow, Moz
- The ultimate guide to Google's manual actions, Assertive Media
- What is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) & A GEO-First Framework Debunked, Hobo
Feedback:
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