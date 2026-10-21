Google Ads has updated the old "Duration of the learning period for campaigns and what affects it" to be renamed to "About Smart Bidding learning." This is a major help document rewrite, not just a headline change. It mentions a new seven-day limit, a different explanation of what triggers and does not trigger learning and more operational advice.

Google now explicitly distinguishes the visible Learning status from the time needed for bidding performance to stabilize. The new document says the Learning status never lasts more than 7 days.

The document also notes the three reasons for why your bid has a learning status, they include:

New strategy: The bid strategy was recently created or reactivated. Google Ads is now adjusting to optimize your bids.

Composition change: Campaigns, ad groups, or keywords have been added to or removed from the bid strategy. Google Ads is now adjusting to optimize your bids.

Goal Change: The conversion goals or actions you are optimizing to have significantly changed.

Google says changes to budgets, targets, creatives, or targeting settings (such as location, audience, or language adjustments) never remove your historical data or trigger “Learning” status.

The listed best practices include:

Conversion data and consistency: Optimize campaigns to a single, consistent conversion goal designated as the primary account default goal. Use a tag, or send offline conversion data frequently and consistently.

Budget availability: Ensure daily budgets are sufficient so the system has room to optimize and capture conversions. Adjusting daily budgets takes effect immediately and allows campaigns to scale without triggering "Learning" status.

Campaign structure consolidation: Consolidate ad groups and campaigns where possible to pool conversion data into larger datasets for optimization.

Target adjustments: Avoid making multiple target changes within a single conversion cycle unless there is a clear business need.

There is this GIF for the help document:

There is a new FAQ section and so much more, it is a big big document update.

Here is a screenshot of the new document:

Smart bidding is not new but this document is, here is when we covered it before:

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