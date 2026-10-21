Google has updated its about fast shipping in Merchant Center help document to detail the days Google expects for you to qualify for fast shipping in Merchant Center. This is specific for listings in the AU, CA, IN, JP, GB, US.

This was first spotted by Hana Kobzová who wrote on PPC News Feed, "Google Merchant Center’s new fast delivery feature enhances product visibility for retailers, offering customers expedited delivery options." While this is not a new help document, what is new, is that Google added a section was a grid for the Delivery time for fast shipping per country.

Here is the section that was added:

Australia: 3 days

3 days Brazil: 4 days

4 days Canada: 3 days

3 days Japan: 1 day

1 day India: 2 days

2 days New Zealand: 1 day

1 day United Kingdom: 3 days

3 days United States: 3 days

That is what Google added to the document.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.