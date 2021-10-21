Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft advertising launched new health insurance ad search ad units. Google is testing larger fonts in the mobile search bar. Microsoft Bing said it checks your XML sitemap file daily. Google says buttons are not links and opening links in new tabs is not going to hurt your SEO or rankings.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Checks XML Sitemap File Daily
    Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that Microsoft tries to check your site's XML Sitemap file one per day. He said on Twitter "we attempt looking at sitemaps once a day."
  • Google Tests Larger Font In Mobile Search Bar
    Google is testing a larger font and larger search bar in the mobile search interface. This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted two images on Twitter. I made those images into an animated GIF so you can visualize the size difference between the two.
  • Microsoft Advertising Launches Health Insurance Ads
    Microsoft Advertising announced a new ad format for Bing Search named health insurance ads. Microsoft said advertisers are already seeing a 4X increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) and lower costs per acquisition (CPAs) with this new format.
  • Google: No SEO Benefit For Opening Links In Existing Or New Windows
    Google's John Mueller was asked if opening links in a new window versus the existing window (tab) would make a difference SEO or ranking wise in Google. John said no, there is no difference for ranking purposes.
  • Google: Buttons Are Not Links, Buttons Not Used For Crawling Purposes
    Google's John Mueller was asked if the button attribute is treated like a link attribute. The answer was a straight forward, "no." John said on Twitter "buttons aren't links and don't inherently have urls attached to actions, so we wouldn't use them for crawling or otherwise."
  • Google Super G Basketball Logo GIF
    Here is a video Google shared on social of its super G logo made up of basketballs. They posted this message along with it The most searched NBA query last season was “How many games in nba season.” A

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google: No SEO Benefit For Opening Links In Existing Or New Windows
 
blog comments powered by Disqus