Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2021

Microsoft advertising launched new health insurance ad search ad units. Google is testing larger fonts in the mobile search bar. Microsoft Bing said it checks your XML sitemap file daily. Google says buttons are not links and opening links in new tabs is not going to hurt your SEO or rankings.
- Bing Checks XML Sitemap File Daily
Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that Microsoft tries to check your site's XML Sitemap file one per day. He said on Twitter "we attempt looking at sitemaps once a day."
- Google Tests Larger Font In Mobile Search Bar
Google is testing a larger font and larger search bar in the mobile search interface. This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted two images on Twitter. I made those images into an animated GIF so you can visualize the size difference between the two.
- Microsoft Advertising Launches Health Insurance Ads
Microsoft Advertising announced a new ad format for Bing Search named health insurance ads. Microsoft said advertisers are already seeing a 4X increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) and lower costs per acquisition (CPAs) with this new format.
- Google: No SEO Benefit For Opening Links In Existing Or New Windows
Google's John Mueller was asked if opening links in a new window versus the existing window (tab) would make a difference SEO or ranking wise in Google. John said no, there is no difference for ranking purposes.
- Google: Buttons Are Not Links, Buttons Not Used For Crawling Purposes
Google's John Mueller was asked if the button attribute is treated like a link attribute. The answer was a straight forward, "no." John said on Twitter "buttons aren't links and don't inherently have urls attached to actions, so we wouldn't use them for crawling or otherwise."
- Google Super G Basketball Logo GIF
Here is a video Google shared on social of its super G logo made up of basketballs. They posted this message along with it The most searched NBA query last season was “How many games in nba season.” A
