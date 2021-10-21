Google: No SEO Benefit For Opening Links In Existing Or New Windows

Google's John Mueller was asked if opening links in a new window versus the existing window (tab) would make a difference SEO or ranking wise in Google. John said no, there is no difference for ranking purposes.

I know, a very simple question and simple answer, but sometimes it is refreshing to post simple stuff? And I am sure none of you are surprised by this:

You're correct :) — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 15, 2021

If you are confused by this, maybe this GIF will clarify what it meant by having the HTML open a link on the same tab versus a new tab; basically adding target = new or blank to your HTML link.

Here is how it is done in WordPress:

Forum discussion at Twitter.