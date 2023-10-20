Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google finished rolling out both the October 2023 core update and the October 2023 spam update since the last newsletter went out, I have stories on both. Google AdSense launched new related search for Auto Ads. Google Ads certification has some strict test taking rules. The Google Ads certification questionnaire is just way too long. Google is testing card designs for the local pack. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap - it is a good ay to catch up on the week.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google October 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
It took almost the full 14 days, but the Google October 2023 core update is now officially done rolling out. The October 2023 core update started rolling out on October 5, 2023, at 11:54 AM ET and was completed on October 19, 2023, at 11:08 AM ET.
- Google October 2023 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
Google has finished rolling out the Google October 2023 Spam Update that started 15 days and 12 hours ago. That update began on October 4th at 12:52 pm ET and is now completed this morning, October 20, 2023, at 1:15 am ET.
- Google Local Pack Tests Card Design For Reviews, Menu & More
Google is testing a new local pack design that shows reviews, menu details and more in these card design. It is not too far off from the original local pack design in Google Search, outside of these cards under the main action buttons.
- New: Google Ads Certification Requires You To Record Yourself Taking The Test
Google Ads has a certification program and has had one for a while. But Google is now requiring some, if not all, advertisers who take the certification exam to record themselves while they take the test.
- Google Ads Verification Form Too Long For Advertisers?
As you know, Google Ads has been requiring advertiser verification from more and more of its advertisers. Well, one advertiser posted on X saying it is too much, the length and number of questions to become verified is just too much.
- New Google AdSense Related Search For Auto Ads
Google has added a new auto ads option to AdSense named related search for auto ads. Related search for Auto ads lets publishers show their users search terms related to the page content they view.
- Google Chicago Sugar Cookies
Here are cookies from the Chicago Google office. They have a ferris wheel on them, with the Google logo and it says Chicago. They look like sugar cookies.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Heated Core Update Done, Spam Update Done, Twitter/X Blocks Bing, Paywalled Content, SEO, PPC, Ads & Local Search
This week, we covered that the Google October 2023 core update is done rolling out...
