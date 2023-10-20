Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google finished rolling out both the October 2023 core update and the October 2023 spam update since the last newsletter went out, I have stories on both. Google AdSense launched new related search for Auto Ads. Google Ads certification has some strict test taking rules. The Google Ads certification questionnaire is just way too long. Google is testing card designs for the local pack. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap - it is a good ay to catch up on the week.

