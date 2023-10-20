New: Google Ads Certification Requires You To Record Yourself Taking The Test

Google Ads has a certification program and has had one for a while. But Google is now requiring some, if not all, advertisers who take the certification exam to record themselves while they take the test.

PPC Greg received an email notification from one of Google's certification exam partners with the details. The new requirements say you need to (1) take a picture of a photo ID, (2) take a picture of your face and also (3) record a video of your test taking environment.

PPC Greg shared this screenshot of the email on X:

It reads:

This Skillshop certification uses online proctoring services from Honorlock to ensure exam integrity. You can refer to the Instructions Guide for a complete walkthrough. As part of this process, before the exam, you will be asked to:

Take a picture of a photo ID

Take a picture of your face

Record a video of your test taking environment

You are Not Allowed to have open books

You are Not Allowed to have notes

You are Not Allowed to use scratch paper

You are Not Allowed to take restroom breaks

You are Not Allowed to use handheld calculator, you will have a calculator built into your test screen

You are Not Allowed to use headphones

You are Not Allowed to wear hats

You can take your exam in a public area, without any people in the background

Moderate background noise is"

During the exam, a live proctor will monitor your activity via your webcam and screen-sharing software. If the proctor notices any unauthorized behavior, they will pause your exam and message you. You will also be recorded during the exam for review purposes. These are the exam guidelines:Those are some strict exam rules...

Here is some of the reaction to these new rules:

And all to take a test where the answer to all questions is - "Use smart bidding" and "Use the performance planner" Bwhahahahah — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 18, 2023

This is so crazy. "Without any people in the background." No headphones. WTF. Some of us work from home with other people around and wear headphones so we don't bug others. Completely ridiculous — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) October 18, 2023

Yo is this for real?? — Mike Ryan (@mikeryanretail) October 18, 2023

Forum discussion at X.