New Google AdSense Related Search For Auto Ads

Google has added a new auto ads option to AdSense named related search for auto ads. Related search for Auto ads lets publishers show their users search terms related to the page content they view.

Google announced that this went live later yesterday afternoon saying, "Today, we're launching related search for Auto ads, a new Auto ads feature that displays search terms related to the content of the pages your users are viewing."

Google said that when a user selects a suggested search term, they are taken to a search results page where they can engage with AdSense for Search ads and relevant results from your site.

Note that clicks on the related searches do not count as an ad and you won't be paid for those clicks, "because related search for Auto ads is a navigational unit and not an ad," Google said.

Here is what they look like in form:

Related search for Auto ads is available to all AdSense publishers. Although the help page says, "Related search for Auto ads is currently only available for sites with pages in English or German. If you turn on related search for Auto ads on a site in a different language, related search for Auto ads won't appear."

To turn on related search for Auto ads on your site, visit your Auto ads settings page.

Here is where the setting is:

There are a lot more details on this ad unit over here.

