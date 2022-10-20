Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has released the October 2022 spam update and I posted what we are seeing within the first 24 hours or so. Google also is working on resolving a favicon display issue. Google is testing a new local finder design and also grouping photos by category in the local results. Google Ads is working on decreasing invalid leads generated through Performance Max.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google October 2022 Spam Update Rolling Out - 11 Months After Last Spam Update
It has been 11 months since the last time Google released a spam update and now Google announced the October 2022 spam update. Google said this update will take several days to complete and is a global update.
- Google Working On Resolving Some Favicons Not Showing In Search Results
Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search is working on an issue with some favicons not showing up properly in Google Search. The issue has been ongoing for weeks, well before the new site name and favicon release was announced, by the way.
- Google Tests New Local Finder Design With Expanded Services Listing
Google seems to be testing a new local finder for local queries that trigger the local pack. Andy Simpson spotted this and posted some screencasts and screenshots on Twitter.
- Google Grouping Photos By Category For Some Business Profiles
Google seems to be grouping photos together by category for some business profile local panels. So if there are several photos of the location's bathroom, Google will group those together and show how many photos they have of that category.
- Google Ads Performance Max Working On & Investing In Decreasing Invalid Leads
There have been some complaints about using Performance Max with Google Ads with lead generation sites. The concern is that many or some of the leads end up being invalid. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said Google is "working to address concerns about invalid leads and are increasing investment in preventable measures."
- Netted Google Ceiling
Google's Seattle office seems to be holding some stuff up by the ceiling. They have these orange nets being used for some reason. I am not sure if I've seen this before.
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
