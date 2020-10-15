Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2020

Oct 15, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Suspends Request Indexing Feature While It Has Indexing Issues
    Google announced it has suspended, temporarily, the request indexing feature, within the URL inspection tool in Search Console. It didn't say why, outside of making infrastructure changes. But it comes at a bad time as tons of sites are complaining about indexing issues with Google Search.
  • Google: Mobile-First Indexing Should Be Mobile-Only Indexing
    So yesterday during John Mueller's keynote talk at PubCon, he summed up what has been announced over the year around SEO changes at Google. One was on the mobile-indexing changes and the deadline. That caused some confusion amongst the SEO industry that needs clarification.
  • Coming Soon: Style Your Highlighted Answers From Google Search
    Thomas Steiner, a web developer advocate at Google, said that soon you will be able to style a text fragment URL highlight on pages with the target-text pseudo class. So instead of the highlighted text being yellow, it can be blue, green, purple or whatever you like.
  • Google Backed Up With Getting New Sites Into Google News?
    Google's John Mueller said in a video he recorded on October 2, 2020 but just uploaded to the Google YouTube channel this morning that the Google News team is backed up in accepting new sites into Google News.
  • Google Search Console Data Anomalies With Web Stories
    Google had added two notations around specific data anomalies within Google Search Console with Web Stories. Both are related to Google Discover and Web Stories, one was related to the launch of Web Stories on Google Discover.
  • Google Updates Search Quality Raters Guidelines On October 14th
    Google has just updated the Search Quality Raters Guidelines PDF. The last time it was updated was on December 5, 2020, which was 10 weeks and 10 days ago. The new date on this document is October 14, 2020. It has been expanded from 168 pages to 175 pages.
  • Google Zurich Picnic Tables
    Here are some photos from the Google Zurich building, where John, Gary and Martin use to go to daily. You can see the outside picnic area with tables in multicolored cloths, umbrellas and a nearby tra

