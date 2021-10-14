Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search seems to be rolling out the new knowledge panel design on desktop, with bright colored buttons at the top. Google also launched knowledge panels for podcasts. Google is testing expandable video previews in the search results. Google said video games are not supported rich result types for schema. Google My Business updated its app to show response times to messages and a way to edit your welcome message.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.