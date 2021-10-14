Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search seems to be rolling out the new knowledge panel design on desktop, with bright colored buttons at the top. Google also launched knowledge panels for podcasts. Google is testing expandable video previews in the search results. Google said video games are not supported rich result types for schema. Google My Business updated its app to show response times to messages and a way to edit your welcome message.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Rolling Out New Knowledge Panel Design With Buttons At Top
After months of testing, it seems Google is now rolling out the new design for the knowledge panels where the buttons are at the top of the search results. We've seen this design on mobile for some time, but now it is also fully on desktop.
- Podcasts Google Knowledge Panels Go Live
Looks like Google has pushed out knowledge panels for podcasts the other day. Many SEOs are podcasters have noticed it over the past day or so.
- Google Search Tests Expandable Video Previews
Google is testing showing expandable video previews in the search results. When you hover your mouse over a video thumbnail in the Google search results, the video will expand and play a silent preview.
- Google: Video Games Are Not Valid Software Types For Software App Schema
Google has clarified in its software application schema help document that VideoGame is not a valid node type for Software Apps. If you want to use VideoGame, you can, but you must also include another supported type for your structured data for software apps to be supported.
- Google My Business App Gains Edit Welcome Message & Shows Messages Response Time
Google My Business seems to have added to messaging features to the mobile app. The first is the ability to edit your welcome message and the second is that the app can show you your response time to messages with your customers.
Other Great Search Threads:
- #HeyGoogle (Assistant), happy birthday! Here’s to 5 years and counting of Google Assistant magic. ✨https://t.co/ubXOZS6Obl, Prabhakar Raghavan on Twitter
- William Shatner Heads into Space, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Why automation is the future of lead management (and RevOps)
- What is with Google Search updating all the time?; Wednesday’s daily brief
- Neeva’s ‘FastTap Search’ feature presents direct links instead of a results page
Other Great Search Stories:
