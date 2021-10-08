Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been yet another Google search ranking algorithm update - this one had more chatter than the other - it was between October 6th and today. Google AdSense is moving to a first-price auction by the end of the year. Google Search Console core web vitals reports get more granular data on the URL group level. Google is banning advertisers, AdSense publishers and YouTube creators that promote climate change denial. Google Merchant Center now lets you have one feed for as many countries as you want. I also posted the weekly video recap - if you want to catch up there. Have a great weekend everyone!

