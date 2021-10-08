Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may have been yet another Google search ranking algorithm update - this one had more chatter than the other - it was between October 6th and today. Google AdSense is moving to a first-price auction by the end of the year. Google Search Console core web vitals reports get more granular data on the URL group level. Google is banning advertisers, AdSense publishers and YouTube creators that promote climate change denial. Google Merchant Center now lets you have one feed for as many countries as you want. I also posted the weekly video recap - if you want to catch up there. Have a great weekend everyone!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Possible Google Search Ranking Update On October 6th & 7th
There were some signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down on October 6th, spiked a bit more on October 7th and is fizzling out today, October 8th. The tools are not as insane as with this past weekends update but there is more chatter this time around.
- Google AdSense To Move To First-Price Auction - Expect No Impact
Google announced that by the end of the year, Google will move AdSense from second-price to first-price auction. Google said they expect this to have a neutral impact on AdSense publishers' earnings overall.
- Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Adds Granular Scores
In May 2020, Google added a core web vitals report (to replace the speed report) in Google Search Console. The report now seems to show more granular scoring data on a URL group basis under the "example details" section on the right bar after you click on a specific URL group in the report.
- Google To Ban Climate Change Deniers Advertisers & Publishers
Google announced that starting on December 6, 2021 it will ban and prohibit climate change deniers from advertising or being publishers or creators on its network. Google said it is "announcing a new monetization policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators that will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change."
- New: Google Merchant Center Allows One Feed For All Countries
Google announced that you now only need a single feed to push all your products to Google Merchant Center no matter how many countries you support. Previously, you had to push a feed to show in one of two country groups, now you just need one feed.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Weird Google Search Updates, Facebook Outage, Google Link Scheme Penalties, Sustainability at Google & More
This week, I started off with the big monthly Google webmaster report - it is a good way to catch up or remind yourself of what changed. Google Search had this really weird Google Search update this past weekend...
- Ode to Google Ads ETA Song
Here is Kirk Williams, a respected PPCer, who also can play a tune, signing an Ode to ETA, where Google announced it is dropping Expanded Text Ads For Responsive Search Ads. Kirk wrote and played this
