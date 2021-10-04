Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was a big Google search algorithm update over the past two days but while the tools show insane levels, the SEO chatter is not at those levels. Google Search finally dropped support for Internet Explorer 11. Google Ads launched an offline conversion import tool. Google posted a PSA on redirecting for geotargeting purposes. Google said the number one search on Bing is Google and more...

