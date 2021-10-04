Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There was a big Google search algorithm update over the past two days but while the tools show insane levels, the SEO chatter is not at those levels. Google Search finally dropped support for Internet Explorer 11. Google Ads launched an offline conversion import tool. Google posted a PSA on redirecting for geotargeting purposes. Google said the number one search on Bing is Google and more...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Huge Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 2nd & 3rd
I know I sound like a broken record but yet again, we have another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update over the weekend. This one is off the charts, huge, massive, and all those fun adjectives, according to the tracking tools. The weekend chatter is not matching up with what the tools are showing, not yet at least.
- Google Search Drops Support For Internet Explorer 11 And So Can You
Malte Ubl, a Technically a Software Engineer at Google, announced on Twitter that Google has finally dropped officially support for Internet Explorer 11 IE11. He said "Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product."
- Google Ads Launches Offline Conversion Import (OCI) Helper
Google announced a new tool to help you import your offline conversion data into Google Ads. Yes, this is about giving Google your first-party data so you can do better targeting and to help you measure your offline conversions.
- Google: When Redirecting For Geotargeting, Do Not Redirect Googlebot
Google's John Mueller issued a PSA, public service announcement, the other day on Twitter saying not to redirect Googlebot when using geotargeting redirection techniques. I mean, he said if you do this, it might cause big indexing issues for Google Search.
- Google Is The Number One Search On Bing
I believe one of the most searched on phrases at Google.com is the term [Google]. Well, the number one searched on phrase at Bing.com, Microsoft's popular search engine, is also [Google].
- Vlog #140: Charley Spektor On Keyword Opportunities In Google Search Console & Pillar Pages
In part one, we spoke about Charley Spektor's background and the joys of working on the Home Depot project and link building around that. (0:34) Discovering New Keyword Opportunities In Google Search Console:
- Google 23rd Outdoor Birthday Party
Last week, Google celebrated its 23rd birthday and it seems like one of the offices had some small outdoor party to celebrate. I don't see people, but you can see a sign, saying happy birthday and the
