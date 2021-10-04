Google Is The Number One Search On Bing

I believe one of the most searched on phrases at Google.com is the term [Google]. Well, the number one searched on phrase at Bing.com, Microsoft's popular search engine, is also [Google].

I guess that shouldn't be a huge surprise but I do wonder how many people type [Bing] into Google.com. I bet not that many...

These details came from a court document discovered and reported on by Bloomberg. Google is the most searched term on Bing "by far" according to this court document. "We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google," Alfonso Lamadrid, a lawyer for the Alphabet Inc. unit, said at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg.

Google is using this in their case over their $5 billion fine in the EU to say people choose to go to Google, even by going to Bing and searching for Google. "People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to," Lamadrid said. "Google's market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines."

This reminds me of the first time I saw someone go to Google.com and search for Google to get to Google - I was mind blown. This was in 2004, so almost 20 years ago.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.